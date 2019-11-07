Madison County took its first dual boys’ and girls’ trip to the state cross country meet this past week in Carrollton. And coach Joe Barnett was ecstatic.
“We cannot even begin to express how proud we are of these athletes,” said Barnett. “They competed this morning in 32-degree weather with a strong 10 mph wind. The boys’ team went from being unranked in the state to 23rd in state. The girls came in ranked 20th in the state, but they were hungry for more. They moved up to the ranking of 17th in the state.”
The boys were led by Jakeem House, who Barnett said “ran like an absolute madman,” finishing with a time of 18:44.
He was followed by his fellow teammates Mason Savage, 20:03; Aden Prickett, 20:16; Nathan Smith, 20:23; Noah Herndon, 21:15; Noah Minish, 21:21; and Amanda Conner Smith, 22:20.
“All of these boys came with their game faces and gave it their all,” said Barnett.
The girls were led by Lindley Hawks with a time of 22:31. She fought off two runners at the very end. Hawks was followed by her teammates Kylie Schubert. 23:36; Tiana Drake, 24:20; Lila Golden, 25:01; Lakin Wood, 25:12; Caroline Barrett, 25:25; and Carley Fitzpatrick, 27:27.
“These ladies continue to amaze and get better and better each year,” said Barnett.
This weekend marked the first trip to state for the Madison County boys in 15 years and the girls made their first-ever back-to-back appearance.
“They really gave everything they had,” the coach said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.