Red Raider head coach Richie Houston wasn’t too pleased with his team’s showing in the recent Turkey Duals at the Dome, but the team bounced back in a big way this past week.
Madison County won two matches at Westminister, downing the home squad, 52-30, and outmuscling 7A Meadowcreek, 66-12.
“The Big Red showed true grit coming back off a slow start at the Turkey Duals and showed a lot of toughness rolling into the tournament season,” said Red Raider head coach Richie Houston.
Madison County wrestlers winning both matches on the day included Brodie Hawks, Julian Dyer, Andrew Fairchild, Wil Hartlage, Dalton Giles, Jace Jachimski, Toby House, Ethan Stovall and Bryer Autry.
Madison County followed that up Saturday, going 4-1 at the Titan Duals at North Oconee, beating Wesleyan, 33-30; Dacula, 39-36; Monroe Area, 39-36; and Dawson County, 60-12. The Red Raiders’ loss was in the first round to 2A state champs Oglethorpe County, 39-36. Madison County took third in the tournament.
Top records for the day were Brodie Hawks, 5-0; Andrew Fairchild, 4-1; Julian Dyer 4-1; Will Hartlage, 4-1; Dalton Giles, 5-0; Jace Jachimski, 4-1; Toby House, 3-0; and Ethan Stovall, 3-2.
“We saw a lot of what we call gut checks with our kids where it came down to the last match,” said Houston of the North Oconee tournament. “…The guys did a lot better than we did the first two events,” he said. “So hopefully we can keep building on it and get better.”
He praised the performances of Hawkes, Giles and House, who were undefeated on the day.
The Red Raiders will be on the mats again at 4 p.m. Friday at the Banks Scramble, with the junior varsity wrestlers traveling to Loganville for a tournament Saturday.
Madison County will then travel to Berkmar High School next weekend for the “Gorilla Warfare.”
“That will be a real good indicator of where we’re at,” said Houston.
