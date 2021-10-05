The walk-off, game-winning homer by Sam Minish against East Hall Monday night wasn’t just a dramatic end to a tight game, it was a stamp on the Red Raider future.
The 2-1 victory secured at least a Region 8-AAAA number two seeding for Madison County in the state playoffs. And it put the Red Raiders just one win away from the Region 8-AAAA championship.
Exactly when that home showdown with Jefferson will be played remained up in the air as of press time due to the weather. It was supposed to be Tuesday, but rain forced a cancellation. And Red Raider head coach Ken Morgan said the matchup with Jefferson will be played as soon as weather permits. It was set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday as of this writing.
“We’ve got to take care of business and that will take care of first place for us,” said Morgan. “That will be a big thing for us. We set that as one of our goals at the beginning of the season. It’s exciting to be in this position to win a region championship. It is a tough region. Each team has gotten a little better. And some of us haven’t played our best and it’s bottled everybody up.”
Madison County (17-6, 10-4) sits atop the log-jammed Region 8-AAAA standings with only North Oconee (15-10, 9-5) in a position to catch the Red Raiders if they fall to the Dragons.
The Red Raiders survived a pitchers’ duel Monday, scoring one run in the first inning on a bunt single by Riley Smith that scored Minish, then the sophomore star catcher drove herself home in bottom of the eighth on a shot to centerfield to win the game.
East Hall got its lone run on an RBI single in the fourth inning.
Neither team could muster many base runners. The Red Raiders tallied six hits on the day, while East Hall had five. Claire Strickland got the win for Madison County, giving up just one run while fanning four batters in eight innings.
Madison County’s dramatic win followed two easy victories over Cedar Shoals last week. The Red Raiders knocked off the Jaguars, 11-0 and 15-0, tallying 23 hits in just eight innings of action.
Four players had two hits in the first game against Cedar Shoals: Lexi Thomas, 2-for-2, two runs scored, three RBIs; Reagan Fulcher, 2-for-3, two runs and two RBIs; Mary Drayke Summers, 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs; and Reina Metzler, 2-for-3 and three runs.
Regan Dobbs got the win, striking out six while walking two and giving up two hits in five innings.
Madison County took care of Cedar Shoals in three innings in the second game, scoring two in the first inning, six in the second and seven in the third. Thomas was 2-for-2 with three runs and five RBIs in the second game, going 4-for-4 with five runs and eight RBIs in the series. Metzler was 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, while Laney Cox had two hits and an RBI.
Cox got the perfect game win over three innings, retiring all nine batters with three strikeouts.
The victories over East Hall and Cedar Shoals followed three-straight setbacks for the Red Raiders, who lost to Walnut Grove, 6-4; East Hall, 4-2; and North Oconee, 6-2.
Morgan said the setbacks were difficult, but they also provide a learning experience.
“It’s hard,” said the coach. “You practice hard and play hard and things don’t work out for you. But you have to step back, look in the mirror and just decide I’m going to be competitive tomorrow. You have to learn from it. We talk to them about not being a loser but a learner. It’s a part of athletics.”
But after bouncing back with three-straight wins, the Raiders have all their goals still in front of them, with a trip to the state playoffs assured.
