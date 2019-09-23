From reports
DANIELSVILLE – In a battle of two of the area’s most improved teams, Madison County was able to continue its early-season momentum.
The Red Raiders (3-2) picked up a 35-7 win over East Jackson Friday (Sept. 20) at Madison County to give the Eagles (3-1) their first loss of the season.
The Red Raider defense was able to limit the Eagles’ rushing attack to 107 yards.
East Jackson moved backwards on its two possessions, while Madison County’s second series saw Martavian Cooper scramble 13 yards into the end zone for a 7-0 lead. The drive featured a pair of first down carries by Colby Smith, including a 19-yarder.
East Jackson had the game tied on a 61-yard run by Nino Brown, but a holding penalty negated the run and the drive stalled soon after. The Eagles faked a punt, asking Caleb Adair to pass for the first down, but his pass was broken up.
Later in the second quarter, with the Raiders still ahead 7-0, Cole Hillsman intercepted a pass by Gregg Huggs and returned the pick all the way past the Eagles’ 15-yard line. A holding penalty backed the offense to the 26-yard line. The flag only delayed the inevitable; a 13-yard plow into the end zone by Dayton Gresham to give the Raiders a 14-0 lead going into the locker room for halftime.
The complexion of the game wouldn’t change after the break. Colby Smith ended the third quarter with a 37-yard keeper, and he picked up the last seven yards at the beginning of the fourth quarter for a touchdown. Minutes later, Gresham shot through the line for a 24-yard romp to pay dirt. Madison County led 28-0 after those scores.
East Jackson’s offense found success on its next drive, completing passes to get into the red zone. Adair received an end around hand off and hit Brown in the end zone for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 28-7. The Eagles recovered the onside kick at their own 45, but they lost nine yards on the possession and failed on fourth down.
Gresham nearly scored his third touchdown of the night on the Raiders’ first play. He picked up 35 yards before defenders drove him out of bounds. Martavian Cooper received an end around handoff and stomped past the goal line for the final touchdown. After the play, a scuffle between the two teams led to the ejections of one player from each squad.
Gresham led the Raiders on the ground with 112 yards and two scores. Cooper added 95 yards and two scores of his own. Colby Smith rushed for 102 yards with one touchdowns and completed a 36-yard pass.
For East Jackson, Brown finished with 92 yards on 26 carries. Huggs was 13-of-31 passing for 78 yards. David Wolfe led all Eagle receivers with 28 yards on two catches.
