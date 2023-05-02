JHS:
Ella Sellers: Goal Keeper of the Year and 1st team All Region 8-5A
Ella Parker: 1st team All Region 8-5A Forward
Gabby Garnett: 1st team All Region 8-5A Midfield
Kate James: 2nd team All Region 8-5A Midfield
Chase Johnson: Goal Keeper of the Year and 1st team All Region 8-5A
Riley Christopher: 2nd team All Region 8-5A Midfield
Andrew Sorah: 2nd team All Region 8-5A Defender
CHS:
Ivy Tolbert: Region player of the Year and 1st team All Region 8A
Deanna Shaw/Scott Tolbert: Coaches of the Year
Chloe Diaz: 1st team All Region 8A
Kate Hill: 1st team All Region 8A
Sarah English: 1st team All Region 8A
Rachel English: 2nd team All Region 8A
Madison Sanchez: 2nd team All Region 8A
Arely Ledesma: Honorable Mention
EJCHS:
Robby Calix: Goal Keeper of the Year Region 8AA
Ivan Castro: 1st team All Region 8AA
John Holman: 1st team All Region 8AA
Edward Trejo: 2nd team All Region 8AA
Johnny Benitez: 2nd team All Region 8AA
JCHS:
Siena Berthold: 1st team All Region 8-6A Goal Keeper
Rhianna Lovejoy: 1st team All Region 8-6A Defender
Kennedy Habeeb: 1st team All Region 8-6A Midfield
Reagan Wooten: 1st team All Region 8-6A Forward
Blake Martin: 1st team All Region 8-6A Defender
Alen Kalac: 2nd team All Region 8-6A Midfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.