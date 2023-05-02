JHS:

Ella Sellers: Goal Keeper of the Year and 1st team All Region 8-5A

Ella Parker: 1st team All Region 8-5A Forward

Gabby Garnett: 1st team All Region 8-5A Midfield

Kate James: 2nd team All Region 8-5A Midfield

Chase Johnson: Goal Keeper of the Year and 1st team All Region 8-5A

Riley Christopher: 2nd team All Region 8-5A Midfield

Andrew Sorah: 2nd team All Region 8-5A Defender

CHS:

Ivy Tolbert: Region player of the Year and 1st team All Region 8A

Deanna Shaw/Scott Tolbert: Coaches of the Year

Chloe Diaz: 1st team All Region 8A

Kate Hill: 1st team All Region 8A

Sarah English: 1st team All Region 8A

Rachel English: 2nd team All Region 8A

Madison Sanchez: 2nd team All Region 8A

Arely Ledesma: Honorable Mention

EJCHS:

Robby Calix: Goal Keeper of the Year Region 8AA

Ivan Castro: 1st team All Region 8AA

John Holman: 1st team All Region 8AA

Edward Trejo: 2nd team All Region 8AA

Johnny Benitez: 2nd team All Region 8AA

JCHS:

Siena Berthold: 1st team All Region 8-6A Goal Keeper

Rhianna Lovejoy: 1st team All Region 8-6A Defender

Kennedy Habeeb: 1st team All Region 8-6A Midfield

Reagan Wooten: 1st team All Region 8-6A Forward

Blake Martin: 1st team All Region 8-6A Defender

Alen Kalac: 2nd team All Region 8-6A Midfield

