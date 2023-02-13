The Madison County Republican Party will convene precinct caucuses at 9 a.m., March 11 to elect delegates and alternate delegates to the Madison County Republican Party Convention.
The county convention will convene at 10 a.m. March 11 at the same location for the purpose of electing county party officers and delegates and alternates to the congressional district convention and the state convention. Additionally, the convention will conduct all other business as necessary.
Both the precinct caucuses and county convention will be held at Madison County Senior Center located at 1265 Hwy. 98 West in Danielsville.
All Madison County residents who are legally registered to vote and believe in the principles of the Republican Party are urged to participate in this process. Delegates and alternates will not be asked to pay a fee to cover the cost of the county convention.
The 10th Congressional District Convention will convene at 10 a.m., April 22 at a location to be determined. The district convention will elect officers for the district and state committee members for the next biennial. Delegates and alternates will be required to pay a fee (to be determined), which is to cover the cost of the convention.
The Georgia Republican Party State Convention will convene at 2 p.m., Friday, June 9 in Columbus and will elect state party officers for the next biennial, in addition to conducting all other business as necessary.
Delegates and alternates will be required to pay a fee, which is to cover the cost of the Convention.
For further information, contact Bruce Azevedo, Chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, at 706-296-3834 or Azevedo@negia.net.
