The Toccoa/Northeast Georgia Chapter 1818 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) held its August meeting at the X-Factor Grill on Doyle Street. Members and guests enjoyed an informative
The program was presented by Van Loskoski, chief operating officer of Stephens County Hospital. Loskoski will be named SCH's CEO later this month. The hospital and health care workers ask the public to take the cautionary measures of preventing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, frequent thorough hand washing and social distancing and to get vaccinated.
Loskoski said that 91 percent of the COVID cases they see at the hospital are unvaccinated people.
The next chapter meeting will be held at the X-Factor Grill on Monday, September 20, at 10:30 a.m. with a dutch treat lunch to follow the program. Dave Hinson will present a program on Fall Wild Flowers in Stephen/Franklin/Habersham/Rabun/Banks counties. All current and retired federal civilian employees and their guest are invited to attend the meeting.
For more information about National Active & Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) and the meetings and membership, email mjfarms100@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.