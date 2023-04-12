There will be competition in full-power as well as push/pull, bench-press only, and deadlift only for various age and weight classes for both males and females.
"I would love to see "teams" from each school give it a shot. You may have boys and girls in your various sports or PE classes that would love to take a crack at getting a medal. All entries will get a Georgia Games T-Shirt! You might even have coaches or faculty that would be interested, as the general public is also invited.This is pretty low-key and a neat way to get into the sport and see if you like it," explained R. Garry Glenn, Commissioner of Powerlifting for the Statewide Georgia Games.
This will be held on Saturday, May 13 at RISE Athletic Club on Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.