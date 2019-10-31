This time of year always makes me think a lot about my Aunt Donnie Mae.
Not only was October her birthday month, it was always the time when she loved to tell ghost stories – stories that I never tired of hearing.
Aunt Donnie was a silver-haired lady who was the matriarch of our family. Though she never married or gave birth to a child of her own, she was a grandmother figure to several generations of my family. My daughter Miranda was only 3 when she passed away, but she still has a few memories of “Granny Donnie.”
Aunt Donnie was also the unofficial storyteller of the family, and while she may have not looked the part, the woman could tell a ghost story that could raise the hairs on the back of your neck. There is an art to storytelling, and Aunt Donnie had it.
Hearing Donnie’s soft sweet voice tell such stories as those about the “White Thing,” “Bloody Bones,” and the specter that jumped on the back of her father’s horse one night at twilight always gave me delicious shivers up my spine. I never tired of hearing them, especially around this time of year.
The “White Thing” was a creature that was said to roam the woods around Bluestone Creek in Madison County when Aunt Donnie and her siblings were growing up. Apparently, it was a panther-like creature that could scream like a woman. Hunters complained of their dogs being thrown off the scent of their prey by this creature and many was the time, so the story went, that they would find their dogs baying at the base of a tree, with nothing there. Aunt Donnie said she and her siblings had their own brush with the creature one hot summer night when they bedded down on the front porch to get some relief from the heat. No sooner had they drifted off than they were awakened by a “white glowing creature” running across their bodies before it went bounding off into the woods.
Needless to say, they slept inside after that.
Bloody Bones was a black-hooded skeletal creature who was notorious for looking in the windows of children who had been particularly naughty. This tale apparently originated in England. All I know is that as a child I never liked facing the window as I drifted off to sleep, lest I glimpsed the specter staring at me through the glass (especially if I’d been naughty, which was frequently). The idea scared me and thrilled me all at the same time.
I recently found an ancient English nursery rhyme about the creature (also referred to as “Rawhead and Bloody Bones”). It goes like this: “Rawhead and Bloody Bones/Steals Naughty Children from their Homes/Takes them to his dirty den/And they are never seen again.”
Imagine reciting that one to kids these days.
But of all the stories that she told us, there is one that chilled me like no other.
To understand the tale, you need to know a little about Aunt Donnie’s life. She was left at a young age to raise her younger brothers and sisters, with her mother dying one year, followed by her father’s death the next. So much responsibility at such a young age would be a huge burden on anyone, but Donnie shouldered it with grace.
As time went by and other members of her family passed away, Donnie began to wonder about a strange incident that seemed to happen a few weeks before each of the deaths. Once she noticed the pattern, she began to feel it was no coincidence and to fear these occurrences.
What were these occurrences?
Sometime during the night, wherever she might be living, she would hear one, two, three knocks on the door – just like that — tap, tap, tap.
Sometimes it happened when she was living alone, and other times it happened when there were others living with her. It was always three knocks, no more, no less. And, without exception, when someone answered the door, there was never anyone there.
Aunt Donnie began to see these knocks as a harbinger of a death in the family, and to be filled with dread when they happened.
One set of knocks came in 1969, and drove home the story for me as nothing else could.
I was 10 years old and I had brought a friend home from school for a sleepover. We were getting ready for bed when the phone rang. My daddy answered, listened carefully, then got his pistol, just in case, and went out the door. My mother said Aunt Donnie had called (we lived just up the road from her) and wanted Daddy to come right away.
She came back with Daddy a short time later to spend the night, strangely subdued. Aunt Donnie was always great fun to be around, full of fun and laughter, but not on this night.
Later she told me what happened.
She was sitting in her living room recliner, watching TV, when she heard three raps on the “side door,” which was near her chair. Now, this was an unusual event in any case, as anyone who knew Donnie always came to her back door.
Without even making another move, Donnie reached for the phone and called our house.
Daddy was there in just a few minutes, searching the area around the house for any sign of anyone, and as always in these cases, there was no one to be found – no car tracks, no footprints in the grass, nothing.
He persuaded her to come home with him and she agreed, a dreadful certainty in her heart.
Sure enough a few weeks later someone in her family died. This time it was her younger brother, my daddy, who died.
Years later she moved nearer to Royston to be near the youngest of her siblings, Aunt Sue. She told me on several occasions that she still heard the knocks, though they didn’t seem to frighten her as much as they once had. She had come to accept them, regard them as a reminder to hold the ones she loved closely.
Aunt Donnie died on a mid-September day in 1985. I have sometimes wondered if, say sometime in late August, she heard those three knocks one last time.
Margie Richards is a reporter and office manager for The Madison County Journal. She can be reached at margie@mainstreetnews.com.
