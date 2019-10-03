Madison County 4-H and Keep Madison County Beautiful will hold a “River Cleanup” event Oct. 5 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Meet 4-H staff and members on Fred Goss Road at 9 a.m., dressed in old clothes with work gloves. Call 706-795-2281 for more information on the meeting location and event information.
