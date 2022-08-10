A road rage event turned violent July 30 just after 10 p.m. at Old Thompson Mill Road at the intersection of Murphy Road, where Barrow County deputies were dispatched.
The complainant told officers he and his girlfriend were traveling southbound on Hwy. 211, just south of Hwy. 124, in his white Honda Civic. As the four-lane highway merged into a two-lane road, a black Jeep Wrangler was driving through the merge area when a dark color Honda Civic cut him off. The white Civic was about three or four cars back at the time.
As the Wrangler and dark colored Civic traveled south on Hwy. 211, the Wrangler began driving erratically. At one point, the Wrangler attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and the dark Civic wouldn’t allow him to do so.
Once the cars got to the area of Hwy. 211 at the south entrance to Old Thompson Mill Road the dark Civic went straight while the Wrangler stopped in the roadway for 10-15 seconds, then turned onto Old Thompson Mill Road. The complainant also turned onto Old Thompson Mill behind the Wrangler.
Once at the intersection at Murphy Road, the Wrangler made a U-turn and began driving back past the complainant’s vehicle. When the Wrangler passed by, he asked the driver if he was okay or lost. The driver of the Wrangler then began screaming at him. He then exited his vehicle, approached the complainant, who was still sitting in his car, reached inside and slapped the complainant in the face.
Once the complainant exited his vehicle, the perpetrator then attempted to punch him twice, but the complainant said he was able to dodge the punches. The two men began to fight, which prompted the complainant's girlfriend to attempt to break them up, which ended in her being elbowed in the nose. She then told the perpetrator she was calling police, which caused the him to get back in the Wrangler and flee the scene.
Once officers were able to locate the suspect, he told police the complainant was the aggressor and had pulled him out of the Wrangler by his hair, however and his statement lacked details and he had no visible injury. Based on the physical size of the two men, the officer concluded such a scenario lacked possibility.
The suspect was later arrested for battery and disorderly conduct.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office:
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; possession and use of drug related objects; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; hold for other agency at Atlanta Highway SW and Dooley Town Road, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle making an illegal U-turn.
- Crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs Aug. 1 at 652 Barrow Park Drive, Winder, where an arrestee was found with drugs and drug paraphernalia on his person at the Barrow County Detention Center.
- Possession of methamphetamine; possession of firearm or knife during commissioner or attempt to commit certain felonies at 377 Cross Creek Court, Auburn, where police suspected a wanted person was residing.
- Criminal trespass-unlawful entry at 609 Warren Way, Winder, where a woman reported a man had been stealing things from her mother and refused to leave her home when she asked.
- False imprisonment; battery-Family Violence (FV); violation of Family Violence Order July 7 at 1228 Dale Drive, Monroe, where a man reported he was attacked by his son.
- Battery (FV); simple assault; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers July 25 at 1204 Roxey Maxey Road, Winder, where a man picked up his girlfriend and dropped her on a wooden deck during a domestic dispute.
- Simple battery; disorderly conduct July 25 at 440 Atlanta Highway NW, Winder, where a man assaulted an employee at Walmart.
- Speeding; reckless driving; hold for other agency July 26 at University Parkway and Loganville Highway, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle speeding over 100 miles per hour.
- Driving without a valid license; operating unregistered vehicle July 26 at University Parkway and Kilcrease Road, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle with suspended registration.
- Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol (less safe); reckless driving; improper lane change; driving without license on person July 26 at University Parkway and Harry McCarty Road, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; forgery July 27 at 652 Barrow Park Drive, Winder, where a man hid a bag containing drugs and counterfeit money at the entrance of the courthouse before going inside.
- Aggravated assault July 27 at 802 Sandy Court, Bethlehem, where a man was found deceased.
- Arrest warrant; aggravated assault; pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another July 28 at 710 Brighton Lane, Winder, where a woman reported her boyfriend had pointed a firearm at her and her son.
- Driving while license suspended; hold for other agency July 29 at University Parkway and Loganville Highway, where a traffic stop was conducted due to the driver registered to the vehicle having a suspended license.
- Criminal trespass July 29 at 440 Atlanta Highway, where a woman banned from Walmart was seen in the store.
- Giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; broken brake light/turn signal lens; headlight no in working order July 30 at Highway 124 and Highway 211, Braselton, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Financial transaction card theft; theft by taking; aggravated assault July 30 at 1477 Elise Drive, Bethlehem, where a woman attempted to choke her husband with a dog leash before she stole his wallet and left in his vehicle.
- Disorderly conduct July 30 at 440 Atlanta Highway, Winder, where two males got into a fight.
- Expire license plate; no brake lights; driving without a valid license July 30 at University Parkway and Kilcrease Road, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Theft by shoplifting July 30 at 440 Atlanta Highway, where a woman attempted to steal $121 worth of merchandise from Walmart.
- Aggravated assault; burglary; battery; simple assault July 30 at 903 Yellow Pine Circle, Winder, where a physical altercation between three women occurred.
- Driving without a valid license July 30 at University Parkway and Hog Mountain Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Battery; disorderly conduct July 30 at Old Thompson Mill Road and Murphy Road, Winder, where a road rage incident turned into an assault.
- DUI-drugs; reckless driving; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping July 31 at Hwy. 211 NE and Dunahoo Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Probation violation-felony; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; operating unregistered vehicle July 31 at 2125 Dooley Town Road, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle with expire registration.
- Theft by shoplifting July 31 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a couple attempted to shoplift school supplies concealed inside bookbags.
- Simple assault-FV July 31 at Monroe Highway and McElhannon Road, Bethlehem, where a woman reported her son was trying to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle while she was driving.
- Hold for other agency; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers July 31 at 194 Giles Road, Winder, where a warrant service was conducted.
- Criminal trespass (FV) July 31 at 2381 Rat Kinney Road, Statham, where a man busted the window of his roommate’s van.
- Driving while license suspended; following too closely July 31 at University Parkway and Kilcrease Road, Auburn, where a traffic accident occurred.
- Driving without a valid license Aug. 1 at E May Street and N Williams St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; driving without a valid license Aug. 1 at 1421 Carl Bethlehem Road, Auburn, where a domestic dispute occurred involving a man claiming to have a machine gun.
- Violation of probation July 27 at 58 Danielle Drive, Statham, where a man was in violation of family violence bond conditions.
- DUI-alcohol (less safe); improper lane change Aug. 1 at Old Thompson Mill Road, Winder, where a vehicle fire was reported after a single-vehicle accident.
- DUI-alcohol (less safe) Aug. 2 at Atlanta Highway SE And Craft Road, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle driving erratically.
