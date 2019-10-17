1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I am running for Board of Education because I am an advocate for children and parents in the Commerce community. I strongly believe in Commerce City Schools and realize the importance for our children to have a voice in their educational future. My focus is to continue to upbuild the support of our parents in the school system and to create sustainable relationships with staff, students and parents. I would also focus on community involvement, by reaching those parents that want to be involved but don’t actually know how to get involved. Bridging the gap between Commerce City Schools and local industries that provide skills training programs for high school students is pertinent. Keeping the mindset that every child will not seek post high school education at a four-year university, some will be skilled laborers, or enlist in armed services. I want to assure the continuance of a great education for future generations.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Growth has to begin with tackling those issues that keep our system from reaching new heights. With this, there has to be open dialogue on concerns and new developments that will help promote self-growth, professional development and career development pertaining to our students.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
One of the challenges I think we will face is the industrial growth and being able to provide partnerships with these companies. This will not only increase the number of students but will also provide economic development to our city and county. As a Board of Education member I will create initiatives that will focus on the Commerce City School student learning outcomes to ensure that we are preparing our students for jobs and careers in the workforce.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
Who am I?
Education/Employment
-Jefferson High School, Class of 1999
-University of North Georgia, Class of 2005
-Health Educator for Jackson County Health Department 2002-2019, responsible for all community outreach and health education
-Current JCCHS Healthcare Science Teacher
Public Service:
-Current Executive Board Member for the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce.
-Current Executive Board Member for Jackson County Family Connections
-Current Legacy Youth Mentor
-Current member of Paradise AME Church
-Active parent volunteer at Commerce City Schools
-Active community volunteer
-Recipient of the Jackson County Community Outreach Unsong Hero Award
-Former Commerce Recreation Department track coach
Personal:
Mother of two children: Katelyn (8th grade, Commerce Middle School), Christopher (7th grade, Commerce Middle School)
Daughter of a current Gwinnett County Deputy and a warehouse industry worker
Why Vote for me?
On my own merit you can depend on me to serve effectively. I am passionate about representing our children's needs both now and in the future.
