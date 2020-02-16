The Jefferson Rotary Club will hold its annual benefit golf tournament April 21 at Traditions of Braselton. The club is seeking hole sponsors and teams to play in the event, said Al Westmoreland, chairman of this year’s golf committee. He can be contacted at 706-202-9767.
Rotarians plan golf tournament
Ben Munro
