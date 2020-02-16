The Jefferson Rotary Club will hold its annual benefit golf tournament April 21 at Traditions of Braselton. The club is seeking hole sponsors and teams to play in the event, said Al Westmoreland, chairman of this year’s golf committee. He can be contacted at 706-202-9767.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.