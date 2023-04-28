The Rotary Club of Banks County is making plans for their fourth annual Rotary Salutes event, which will take place on Wednesday, June 14, at noon. The venue will be the Hidden Acres Wedding & Event Barn facility near Gillsville, GA.
This event represents a special effort by the Rotary Club to promote the value of distinguished service in the community. “Considering the fact that our Rotary Motto is ‘Service Above Self,’ we think it is especially important that we show how much we appreciate and value those that serve us,” said Rick Billingslea, Banks County Rotary Club President. “We try at all times to promote the spirit of volunteerism, and the responsibility of civic-mindedness,” said Billingslea.
The award categories will include the following: Brother Jim McLendon Memorial Scholarship, Community Leadership Award, Distinguished Service Award, Educational Impact Award, Public Safety Unit of the Year Award, the Merit Award, the Public Safety Professional of the Year Award, the Lifesaving Award and the Award for Valor!
“With everything that has been going on in the world we want to divert the focus to the one thing that is special to us all and that is the Banks County Community,” said Billingslea. According to Billingslea the club wants to open the event up and invite the general public to attend so that everyone can support and affirm the great work being done by first responders, volunteers, and community leaders. Ticket information will be made available in the next few weeks.
One of the underlying objectives of the event will be to promote civic responsibility and encourage residents of Banks County to step forward and show pride, support each other, and do more to build a better community.
The Banks County Rotary Club was originally chartered in November 2009 and currently includes 28 total members. The primary club project and initiative is the Food-2-Kids Program in the Banks County Schools. The club meets every Wednesday at
noon in the Homer Fire Station. For more information about the club visit the Banks County Rotary Club page on Facebook: fb.me/BanksRotary
Banks County Rotary is part of a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary International connects 1.4 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and regions, all working toward fulfilling their motto “Service Above Self.” Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to eradicating polio across the world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.
