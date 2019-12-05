The Rotary Club of Madison County aims to give local youth a new option for summer fun: a splash pad at the recreation department.
The club is planning to raise private funds for a 70’ by 30’ concrete pad near the batting cages and track at the Sammy Haggard Park off Hwy. 98 in Danielsville. The club has now raised $75,000 out of its $120,000 goal. And group members say they are hoping the community can help them make the new kids’ recreational option a reality.
To make a tax-deductible donation for the splash pad, visit the Rotary Club of Madison County Facebook page and click on “shop now” or mail a check payable to the Madison County Rotary Foundation, Inc. at Rotary Club of Madison County, P.O. Box 596, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
