The special election for House District 119 is now in overtime.
A runoff will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28, between Charlie Chase and Holt Persinger, both Republicans, to fill the seat.
The House District 119 seat was vacated by Rep. Elect Danny Rampey following his arrest in Barrow County. House District 119 covers Barrow County and a small portion of Jackson County in the Braselton and Hoschton area.
A special election was held Jan. 31 between seven candidates. None of the candidates secured 50% of the vote, forcing the Feb. 28 runoff election.
Chase and Persinger were the top two vote-getters in the special election. Persinger took 27.9% of the vote, while Chase took 25.48% of the vote.
Details about early voting, absentee ballots and Election Day voting include:
JACKSON CO.
•Early voting: Early voting for the runoff election for Jackson County residents who live in House District 119 will be held Monday, Feb. 20, through Friday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will be held at the Ponchie Beck Election Center, located at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson.
•Absentee ballots: Absentee ballot applications may be requested through Feb. 17. A drop box will be available for absentee ballots at the Ponchie Beck Election Center (located inside) during all early voting hours and will close on Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. On Election Day, absentee ballots may be dropped off until Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. to the election staff located at 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson. Absentee ballots will not be received at the polling location on Election Day.
•Election Day: Jackson County residents who live in House District 119 can cast their votes on Election Day at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
BARROW CO.
•Early voting: Early runoff voting for Barrow County residents living in House District 119 runs from Monday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 24 from 8-5 p.m. No Saturday voting is offered. Early voting will be held at the Barrow County Elections Office at 233 East Broad St., Winder.
•Absentee ballots: To request an absentee ballot, call the Barrow County Elections Office at 770-307-3110 or email evote@barrowga.org. by Feb. 17.
•Election Day: Barrow County residents who live in House District 119 can cast their votes on Election Day at the following poll locations:
01 - Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, 709 Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem
02 - Bethlehem Church (211 Campus), 1061 Old Thompson Mill Road, Hoschton
05 - Fire Station 1 (Statham), 1625 Bethlehem Road, Statham
08 - First Baptist Church Winder, 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder
13 - Winder Community Center, 113 E. Athens Street, Winder
16 - Restoration Church, 1250 Tom Miller Rd., Bethlehem
Barrow County voters can confirm their polling location at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s.
