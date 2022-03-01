The Jackson County Planning Commission recently named Carson Saville as its new chairman following the resignation of Steve Wittry, who is running for a seat on the BOC this year. Wittry served as chairman for two months following the resignation of long-time chairman Marty Clark, who is also running for a seat on the BOC.
Saville is vice-president of Saville Public Entity, a family-owned insurance firm that specializes in insurance for public groups, such as cities and counties. He is a graduate of Auburn University.
Harold Mull was named vice-chairman of the planning board and Les Knoblock was named as liaison to the Jackson County Board of Adjustment.
