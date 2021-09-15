SATURDAY
8 a.m. 5K Mill Race
10 a.m. Festival opens
Noon Children’s artist winners announced
1 p.m. DeJa Blue Band in amphitheater
2 p.m. Blue Grass Confidential in amphitheater
2 p.m. Music essay winner announced
3 p.m. DeJa Blue Band in amphitheater
4 p.m. The Heard in amphitheater
4:30 p.m. Civil War Re-enactment in Heritage Village
6 p.m. Festival closes
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Festival opens
1 p.m. Brush Fire in amphitheater
2 p.m. 3 Bucks Shy in amphitheater
2 p.m. Civil War Re-enactment in Heritage Village
3-5 p.m. Southern Gospel Music hosted by Dyer Family and Dugar Strickland in Miles Wilson Chapel
3 p.m. Brush Fire in amphitheater
4 p.m. Open Jam in amphitheater (all pickers welcome)
5 p.m. Duck Dash on Maysville side of river
5:30 p.m. Festival closes
