The Madison County Board of Education approved the following personnel actions Tuesday night:

“Leave without pay” approvals of less than a week are not included in this list.

Colbert Elementary

•Morgan Archer, additional duties, Camp Raiders instructor

•Brenda Morrow, hire, Camp Raiders assistant

•Sarah Reynolds, change duties, parapro to full-time teacher; added duties, after school substitute

Comer Elementary

•Patricia Carey, added duties, BEYOND

Hull-Sanford Elementary

•Molly Greene, added duties, Camp Raiders instructor

•Amber Phillips, hire/added duties, Camp Raider assistant

•Theresa Marie White, hire, ASP

Ila Elementary

•Madison Hernandez, added duties, after school worker

•Leann Kidd, change duties, part-time to full-time teacher

•Devin Meacacke, hire, after school worker

•Natalie Steed, hire/new position, parapro

•Reagan Yancey, hire, after school worker

Madison County Middle School

•Candice Bray, hire/new position, parapro

•Ethel Chatham, hire/new position, special ed parapro

School nutrition

•Leticia Bailey, hire/replace M. Patrick sub to food tech

•Jessica Riden, hire/replace S. Konkle, sub to food tech

Transportation

•Brenda Arnold, hire, monitor

•Jeffrey Branson, hire/ replace B. Manney, sub to full-time driver

•Mary Regina Crow, hire/open route, sub to full-time driver

•Gregory Davis, hire/replace S. Fountain, sub to full-time driver

•Kimberly Hicks, hire/replace B. Payne, sub to full-time driver

Information

•Bandon Bostick, resignation, Comer, special ed parpro

•Amy Coile, resignation, ELC, nurse

•Chelsea Ford, resignation, transport, mechanic

•Jennifer Gibbons, resignation, Colbert, Camp Raiders director

•Allison Sarna, resignation, MCHS, ELA teacher

•Robin Smith, resignation, MCHS, school nutrition

