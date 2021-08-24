The Barrow County School System announced Aug. 18 that it will impose temporary mask mandates for schools where at least 1% of its population tests positive for COVID-19 amid spiking coronavirus levels around the county and increased close-contact quarantines in the schools.
Under the changes that took effect last week, all staff and students will be required to temporarily wear masks indoors at school and on school buses for those schools at or above the 1% threshold. The mandate will be rescinded once the schools falls below 1% for five consecutive school days, according to a news release.
On Thursday, Aug. 19, less than a day after the changes were announced, mask mandates were put into effect at Apalachee High, Russell Middle and Winder Elementary schools. By Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 24, that list had expanded to Auburn Elementary, Bear Creek Middle, the Arts & Innovation Magnet campus, Statham Elementary and Winder-Barrow High.
The school district on Tuesday morning reported that 170 students tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 16-20, roughly double the amount from the previous week (Aug. 9-13), and the number of staff cases also grew.
A district spokesperson said officials will review the case data each morning from the previous day and notify school principals by or around noon if the threshold has been reached and coordinate communications to students and families from there.
The district is providing weekly case total updates for the previous week every Tuesday morning on its website, along with a running list of schools with mask mandates in effect.
The district also announced last week stricter enforcement of virus-spread mitigation measures it introduced in schools last year, including:
•Hallways will use structured and one-way crowd flow.
•Desks and seating areas will be arranged to maximize space between students.
•Students will remain in smaller cohorts to limit mixing.
•Masks are required in school clinics.
•Seating charts will be used in all classrooms and cafeterias and on buses.
•There will be no large indoor gatherings that bring together students and staff not normally in contact with one another.
•Virtual events, rather than face-to-face, will be used as much as possible.
Only “essential” visitors will be allowed in buildings, officials said, including parents (those who can’t meet virtually), staff, contracted workers providing services to students and mentors with parent permission. Those visitors will be expected to wear a mask while in the buildings, officials said.
Staff who are vaccinated but identified as a close contact should wear a mask for 10 days, and students will eat all meals in classrooms or classes will rotate through cafeterias in smaller groups, according to the release.
There will be no restrictions on any outdoor events that have voluntary attendance, officials said.
The school district’s shift came as the CDC has recommended universal indoor masking in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. But for now, BCSS is forgoing universal mask mandates.
Top district officials did not respond before press time to a question on why they were not implementing a systemwide mandate. They did, though, encouraging mask-wearing in the news release and said they are stressing that students stay home if they’re feeling ill.
No further policy changes had been announced as of press time.
“Your actions may very well be the deciding factor regarding whether we avoid a system-wide masking mandate and/or have to shut a school or schools down for a period of time,” officials said.
