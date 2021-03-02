•Coach: David Adams
•Returning starters: Jacob Altstaetter (Sr.), Seth Irwin (Sr.), Dakota Ruis (So.) and Tyler Johnson (So.)
•Other key contributors: British Hannah (Fr.)
•Strengths: East Jackson features a good mix of seniors and underclassmen.
•Weakness: The Eagles’ younger players are still learning the game and need more time on the course.
•Region outlook: Region 8-AAA includes Oconee County, which was a top 10 team in Class AAAA in 2019. before moving down to Class AAA. Monroe Area finished in the top 10 in Class AAA in 2019. “We need to step up our game and have great senior leadership to be able to compete in tough region,” Adams said.
•Season outlook: Adams said the key to success this spring lies in younger players improving under strong senior leadership.
