•Coach: Bryan Parker
•Returning starters: Cora Pittman (Jr.), Lily Stover (So.)
•Other key players: Hailey Sawyer (Jr.)
•Strengths: “Although we are young and inexperienced, we are excited about the challenges ahead of us,” coach Bryan Parker said. “This group of young women are extremely hard working and have a great mindset when it comes to the game.”
•Weakness: Jackson County lost three seniors off last year’s roster, while another player graduated early. That leaves the Panthers, who did play any matches in 2020 due to the pandemic, with an inexperienced roster. Cora Pittman is the lone player with “true varsity experience,” according to Parker.
•Region/season outlook: Jackson County enters a new region this year, playing in 8-AAAAA. Parker said the team is excited to return to the course after the 2020 season was wiped out. “We are excited about the opportunity to get back on the course and compete this season,” he said. “Our goal is always to compete to the best of our abilities while also showing good sportsmanship.”
