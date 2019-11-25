Below are the results from the second round of the GHSA football playoffs. The quarterfinals are set for this weekend.

Class AAAAAAA

Second round

Mill Creek 41, Roswell 17

Marietta 38, Milton 24

Archer 45, Cherokee 14

Parkview 40, Colquitt County 21

Grayson 42, East Coweta 21

Lowndes 44, Norcross 14

North Gwinnett 60, Walton 10

McEachern 42, North Forsyth 14

Quarterfinals

Mill Creek at Marietta

Archer at Parkview

Grayson at Lowndes

North Gwinnett at McEachern

Class AAAAAA

Second round

Allatoona 23, Stephenson 13

Coffee 59, Mays 36

Richmond Hill 48, Lanier 34

Valdosta 28, Johns Creek 24

Dacula 42, Glynn Academy 20

Lee County 49, Creekside 7

Harrison 51, Brunswick 19

Houston County 38, South Paulding 22

Quarterfinals

Coffee at Allatoona

Valdosta at Richmond Hill

Dacula at Lee County

Houston County at Harrison

Class AAAAA

Second round

Jones County 17, Cedar Shoals 6

Griffin 49, Hiram 14

Buford 34, Ware County 6

Carrollton 21, Veterans 10

Clarke Central 28, Wayne County 20

Warner Robins 25, Rome 17

Dutchtown 31, Riverwood 7

Starr's Mill 45, Kell 28

Quarterfinals

Griffin at Jones County

Buford at Carrollton

Clarke Central at Warner Robins

Dutchtown at Starr's Mill

Class AAAA

Second round

Woodward Academy 38, St. Pius 0

Cartersville 35, Thomson 0

West Laurens 34, North Oconee 17

Blessed Trinity 36, Baldwin 3

Oconee County 39, Perry 7

Marist 30, Carver-Columbus 20

Madison County 38, Mary Persons 14

Sandy Creek 56, Americus-Sumter 7

Quarterfinals

Woodward Academy at Cartersville

West Laurens at Blessed Trinity

Marist at Oconee County

Madison County at Sandy Creek

Class AAA

Second round

Peach County 35, Calhoun 0

Cedar Grove 49, Benedictine 13

Hart County 32, Pierce County 29

Greater Atlanta Christian 38, Cook 0

Jefferson 28, Appling County 7

Crisp County 41, North Hall 3

North Murray 24, Jackson 14

Jenkins 42, Dawson County 9

Quarterfinals

Peach County at Cedar Grove

Hart County at Greater Atlanta Christian

Jefferson at Crisp County

North Murray at Jenkins

Class AA

Second round

Douglass 12, Jefferson County 8

Callaway 50, Fitzgerald 31

Metter 14, Union County 7

Brooks County 41, Rockmart 3

Rabun County 34, Toombs Co. 14

Thomasville 58, Pepperell 14

Hapeville Charter 70, Swainsboro 28

Dublin 45, Bremen 26

Quarterfinals

Douglass at Callaway

Brooks County at Metter

Rabun County at Thomasville

Hapeville Charter at Dublin

Class A (Private)

Second round

Wesleyan 34, Christian Heritage 13

Savannah Christian 35, Savannah Country Day 14

Hebron Christian 35, Mount de Sales 6

Fellowship Christian 14, North Cobb Christian 0

Mt. Paran Christian 16, Darlington 13

Holy Innocents' 42, St. Francis 3

ELCA 62, Prince Avenue Christian 57

Athens Academy 52, Brookstone 7

Quarterfinals

Savannah Christian at Wesleyan

Hebron Christian at Fellowship Christian

Mt. Paran at Holy Innocents'

ELCA at Athens Academy

Class A (Public)

Second round

Manchester 36, Johnson County 20

Irwin County 47, Chattahoochee County 22

Warren County 34, Bowdon 14

Clinch County 44, ECI 21

Lincoln County 21, Commerce 17

Marion County 35, Schley County 27

Pelham 41, Wilcox County 36

Mitchell County 36, Turner County 7

Quarterfinals

Manchester at Irwin County

Warren County at Clinch County

Lincoln County at Marion County

Pelham at Mitchell County

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.