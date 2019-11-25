Below are the results from the second round of the GHSA football playoffs. The quarterfinals are set for this weekend.
Class AAAAAAA
Second round
Mill Creek 41, Roswell 17
Marietta 38, Milton 24
Archer 45, Cherokee 14
Parkview 40, Colquitt County 21
Grayson 42, East Coweta 21
Lowndes 44, Norcross 14
North Gwinnett 60, Walton 10
McEachern 42, North Forsyth 14
Quarterfinals
Mill Creek at Marietta
Archer at Parkview
Grayson at Lowndes
North Gwinnett at McEachern
Class AAAAAA
Second round
Allatoona 23, Stephenson 13
Coffee 59, Mays 36
Richmond Hill 48, Lanier 34
Valdosta 28, Johns Creek 24
Dacula 42, Glynn Academy 20
Lee County 49, Creekside 7
Harrison 51, Brunswick 19
Houston County 38, South Paulding 22
Quarterfinals
Coffee at Allatoona
Valdosta at Richmond Hill
Dacula at Lee County
Houston County at Harrison
Class AAAAA
Second round
Jones County 17, Cedar Shoals 6
Griffin 49, Hiram 14
Buford 34, Ware County 6
Carrollton 21, Veterans 10
Clarke Central 28, Wayne County 20
Warner Robins 25, Rome 17
Dutchtown 31, Riverwood 7
Starr's Mill 45, Kell 28
Quarterfinals
Griffin at Jones County
Buford at Carrollton
Clarke Central at Warner Robins
Dutchtown at Starr's Mill
Class AAAA
Second round
Woodward Academy 38, St. Pius 0
Cartersville 35, Thomson 0
West Laurens 34, North Oconee 17
Blessed Trinity 36, Baldwin 3
Oconee County 39, Perry 7
Marist 30, Carver-Columbus 20
Madison County 38, Mary Persons 14
Sandy Creek 56, Americus-Sumter 7
Quarterfinals
Woodward Academy at Cartersville
West Laurens at Blessed Trinity
Marist at Oconee County
Madison County at Sandy Creek
Class AAA
Second round
Peach County 35, Calhoun 0
Cedar Grove 49, Benedictine 13
Hart County 32, Pierce County 29
Greater Atlanta Christian 38, Cook 0
Jefferson 28, Appling County 7
Crisp County 41, North Hall 3
North Murray 24, Jackson 14
Jenkins 42, Dawson County 9
Quarterfinals
Peach County at Cedar Grove
Hart County at Greater Atlanta Christian
Jefferson at Crisp County
North Murray at Jenkins
Class AA
Second round
Douglass 12, Jefferson County 8
Callaway 50, Fitzgerald 31
Metter 14, Union County 7
Brooks County 41, Rockmart 3
Rabun County 34, Toombs Co. 14
Thomasville 58, Pepperell 14
Hapeville Charter 70, Swainsboro 28
Dublin 45, Bremen 26
Quarterfinals
Douglass at Callaway
Brooks County at Metter
Rabun County at Thomasville
Hapeville Charter at Dublin
Class A (Private)
Second round
Wesleyan 34, Christian Heritage 13
Savannah Christian 35, Savannah Country Day 14
Hebron Christian 35, Mount de Sales 6
Fellowship Christian 14, North Cobb Christian 0
Mt. Paran Christian 16, Darlington 13
Holy Innocents' 42, St. Francis 3
ELCA 62, Prince Avenue Christian 57
Athens Academy 52, Brookstone 7
Quarterfinals
Savannah Christian at Wesleyan
Hebron Christian at Fellowship Christian
Mt. Paran at Holy Innocents'
ELCA at Athens Academy
Class A (Public)
Second round
Manchester 36, Johnson County 20
Irwin County 47, Chattahoochee County 22
Warren County 34, Bowdon 14
Clinch County 44, ECI 21
Lincoln County 21, Commerce 17
Marion County 35, Schley County 27
Pelham 41, Wilcox County 36
Mitchell County 36, Turner County 7
Quarterfinals
Manchester at Irwin County
Warren County at Clinch County
Lincoln County at Marion County
Pelham at Mitchell County
