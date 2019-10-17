Announcements and photos for school-related activities may be submitted to The Madison County Journal by school officials and/or parents.
Submit school news to zach@mainstreetnews.com.
Each photo should be clear and in focus. Photos of poor quality may not be published. Photos should not be attached to a Microsoft Word document, but attached within an e-mail. Photos taken at a low resolution may not publish well. Please include first and last names of people in the photo.
Educators and parents may also submit announcements, such as special events and learning activities. Honor rolls and perfect attendance lists may also be submitted.
