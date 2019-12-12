The Madison County Senior Center has the following events planned for the week of Dec. 16-20: Monday – Billiards, cards at Billiards at 10 a.m.; Tuesday Site Council meeting and a birthday celebration at 10 a.m. followed by a gospel singing at 10:15 a.m., then a visit from “Brad” from UGA; Wednesday – A visit from Ila Community Service Club and members should wear red and white for “Candy Cane Day”; Thursday Christmas Bingo and “Tacky Christmas Sweater Day” and Friday, Christmas party and luncheon, including a visit from Santa Claus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.