Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Periods of rain. High 43F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.