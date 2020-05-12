Seven residents of Winder Health Care and Rehabilitation have died from COVID-19, and 67 more have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The large spike in numbers comes after the Georgia National Guard conducted tests of all residents April 30. At the time of that testing, only two residents had tested positive, five had pending results and no deaths had been reported.
Since the outbreak began, more than 60 percent of the facility's resident population has tested positive.
The first resident deaths were reported May 6 by the Georgia Department of Community Health, which compiles a daily report on long-term care facilities around the state that have confirmed cases of the virus. The seventh death was reported by the DCH on Monday, May 11. No other cases were reported Tuesday, May 12.
Katy Callaway, the administrator for the nursing home on East May Street, said May 7 that some of the residents who had died passed away at the facility, while others either died at a hospital or in hospice care. Of the other 67, Callaway said 90 percent were asymptomatic as of last week, meaning they had not shown any symptoms of COVID-19.
"We're discussing with the others and their families a plan of treatment and what they would like it to be," Callaway said, adding that five residents were hospitalized as of last week.
Callaway said 11 residents were retested May 7 because their results from the April 30 testing returned "invalid" due to faulty samples. The results were expected back in three to seven days, she said.
Winder Health Care has been ravaged by the highly-contagious virus, which elderly and medically-fragile people are most vulnerable to, and an initial outbreak last month among nearly two dozen employees left the facility short-staffed to the point where it had to request emergency workers from the state. Twenty-three staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest DCH report. Callaway said "a couple of" the employees had to be hospitalized, but most have recovered and have been able to safely return to work under federal safety guidelines.
Faced with numerous concerns from residents' families amid a shortage of available testing for residents from commercial labs, and with several residents exhibiting signs of the illness, Callaway last month requested the Georgia National Guard come test all of the residents. The testing took place April 30, two days after a Guard contingent arrived at the facility with over 100 tests but was diverted at the last minute to the detention center in Elbert County.
The Guard had made two previous trips to the facility during April, one for testing of employees and another for a deep-cleaning of the site.
Callaway said April 28 that she had been told by a Guard lieutenant that the jail was considered a "higher-priority" site.
But Lt. Col. Patrick Watson, the Guard's director of public affairs, said May 7 that was not the case. Watson said there was a logistical issue where the Guard was a few tests short of being able to test every resident and the detention center was already scheduled for the next day.
"We receive our mission assignments from GEMA (Georgia Emergency Management Agency)," Watson said. "We did respond and cleared this up with the (Winder Health Care) administration."
"I'm just satisfied they were finally able to get tested," Callaway said May 7 when asked about the explanation. "We're doing our best to make sure we're taking care of our residents and we appreciate the community's support during this time."
The other location in Barrow County in the DCH's latest report is the Mulberry Grove assisted living facility in Statham, where one positive test by an employee has been reported as of Tuesday, May 12. No confirmed cases among residents there have been reported so far.
Gov. Brian Kemp said in a press conference May 7 that the DCH is making plans to do in-person inspections of every facility to ensure that all safety and sanitation protocols are being followed.
The state will also "highly encourage" that all of its nursing homes have all of its residents tested at the guidance of the federal government, Kemp said Monday in another press conference.
Homer Bryson, the director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), said the the availability of test swabs and kits has been a challenge throughout the country. In addition to expanded capacity with private labs, the state will get a supply of 210,000 swabs from the federal government this month, Bryson said.
“They’re in a very tough spot,” National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden said of the long-term care facilities, adding that the state continues to provide training on proper equipment use and cross-contamination prevention tips. “They’re really working hard to take care of their residents. When we see the data that tells us a facility might be having a problem, that will trigger us to make a call and offer testing. We’re partnering with them to make sure they get through this.”
PRAYER SERVICE PLANNED
A community prayer service for Winder Health Care, organized by the pastors of Carter Hill Christian Church in Bethlehem, is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, in the parking lot of the facility.
Those wishing to attend are asked to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing. Everyone is also asked to park in the Publix shopping center across the street.
