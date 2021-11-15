A woman recently reported a case of sexual battery to Braselton police after allegedly being groped by a man she met at a location on Rue Charlemagne Dr.
The woman said the man appeared intoxicated and reached between her legs and groped her and continued to follow and harass her after she left the area. She said the man then pushed her down on a pool table and groped her against her will.
A security guard said the man was belligerent when she encountered him.
The man left the scene before law enforcement arrived but left his cell phone and driver's license, according to the report.
The case is still being investigated.
Other recent incidents reported by Braselton police include:
•drug investigation on I-85 where a motorist was cited for marijuana possession (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects and speeding after being pulled over for reportedly driving 97 mph. According to the incident report, marijuana was detected and the vehicle was searched, revealing a “fake book” containing two small bags of marijuana and a grinder.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 53 where a fast food restaurant manager reported that an awning was damaged by a truck pulling a trailer.
•miscellaneous report on I-85 where a woman told dispatch that a man had taken her wallet and wouldn’t allow her to leave her vehicle. Units from Jefferson, Jackson County and Braselton all checked the area and gas stations off Hwy. 129 but could not locate the woman, according to the incident report.
•damage to property on Hwy. 211 where a gas station employee said the driver of a tractor-trailer backed into a fence.
•miscellaneous report on Nobel Vines Dr. where a woman said a man she did not know left a note on her vehicle, saying she was “gorgeous” and that he had “not looked at any girl since.” The man also reportedly included his phone number.
•missing person on Hwy. 53 where a woman said she hadn’t seen her fiance in two months and had not spoken to him in one-to-two weeks. A neighbor also said he had not seen the man in over a week. An officer checked a liquor store that the man is known to frequent and employees there said he made a recent purchase. This is reportedly the last known sighting of the man. He was entered into the GDIC as missing.
•theft on Hwy. 124 where a woman said an employee stole $1,086 in deposits from a business. The woman said she reviewed video footage of deposits to the business safe and noticed the employee taking a small portion of the money and placing it in her pocket. An officer also reviewed the footage and saw the employee hide money in her hand instead of putting it in the safe. An arrest warrant was issued for the employee.
ARRESTS
•Shae Lynn Mattison, 30, 526 Garrison Rd., Pelzer, South Carolina — speeding, reckless driving. Mattison was pulled over by an officer after reportedly traveling at 124 mph on I-85. During the traffic stop, another officer smelled marijuana and asked both Mattison and a passenger where the substance was located. The passenger admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed two open containers of alcoholic beverages, two small baggies of marijuana, a digital scale and a grinder. The passenger was cited with marijuana possession (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects and an open container violation. Mattison was arrested on charges of speeding and reckless driving.
•Thomas Vadala, 45, 71 Hummingbird Ct., Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol. Vadala was reportedly found asleep at the wheel of his car with the vehicle still in drive. The responding officer reportedly smelled alcohol on Vadala’s breath. Vadala was administered a field-sobriety test, which he reportedly failed.
•Maria V. Rodriguez, 27, 5430 Crystal Lake Dr., Gainesville — obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer. Rodriguez reportedly failed to comply with an officer’s orders at an accident scene and then resisted when the deputy put handcuffs on her. The incident began when Rodriguez appeared at the scene, claiming to be the driver of a truck involved in the accident. According to the arrest report, witnesses said a man actually drove the truck, but Rodriguez insisted she was the driver. The officer asked for her ID twice, but she reportedly refused and walked away. Rodriguez then reportedly began pulling away from the officer when he attempted to detain her.
