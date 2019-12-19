Two embattled Hoschton leaders are out of office following months of controversy in the small West Jackson town.
Mayor Pro Tem Jim Cleveland resigned last week, just days before Mayor Theresa Kenerly tendered her resignation. The Hoschton City Council held two special meetings on Dec. 11 and Dec. 14, accepting their resignations and to call for a March 24 election to fill the vacated seats.
The resignations leave in a three-member council, which cannot operate under the city’s charter. That forced the council to pursue a court decision to allow its continued functioning until the two vacant seats are filled.
Meanwhile, the council also voted to fire its current city administrator Dale Hall for cause instead of accepting his resignation. That move — on top of the two city council resignations — leaves the town with essentially no experienced executive leadership in city hall.
BACKGROUND ON RESIGNATIONS
Kenerly came under fire in May after a fellow council member said she did not include the resume of a candidate for city administrator because he is black and she didn’t know if the city was “ready for that.” In a news article, Cleveland defended Kenerly and added his views against interracial relationships.
The backlash was swift, with citizens calling on the two council members to resign. When that didn’t happen, a group formed and pushed for a recall election. After months of working through that process, gathering signatures from citizens in the town and going through court hearings, the recall hearing was set for Jan. 14. By resigning, Cleveland and Kenerly will avoid that recall.
Cleveland’s and Kenerly’s resignations leave the city council essentially inoperable. The town's charter doesn't allow the mayor, or in the absence of the mayor, the mayor pro tem, to vote on city matters. But with just three council members left and no mayor, there wouldn't be enough voting members to transact city business.
In related action on Dec. 14, the council voted to allow attorney Thomas Mitchell to move forward with a motion in the Superior Court of Jackson County that would allow the newly-elected mayor pro tem, Adam Ledbetter, to vote on city matters. That move would allow the three-member board to continue functioning.
The motion was filed on Monday, Dec. 16, but a hearing date hasn’t been set.
HALL REMOVED WITH CAUSE AND ARGUMENT
In another move, the city council voted Dec. 14 to fire city administrator Dale Hall "for cause" instead of accepting his resignation. Council members and Mitchell refused to say what that cause was.
Kenerly — who presided via phone over her last meeting as mayor — objected to the decision. Kenerly said Hall wasn’t a good fit for the city, but still objected to the firing for cause.
“I don’t like it worth a damn,” Kenerly said before calling for the vote.
Firing Hall "for cause" will allow the council to withhold his severance pay.
The firing follows a move by three of the town's council members that appeared to be an attempt to force out Hall.
Hall, who became the town's administrator in the summer of 2019, had rankled some council members by not providing information to the council quickly enough.
At a Dec. 9 meeting, council members Shantwon Astin and Ledbetter refused to support the adoption of the town's budget and a new garbage service firm because they said they only got the documents at the last moment before that meeting.
At a called meeting Dec. 11, Astin, Ledbetter and council member Hope Weeks voted to adopt an ordinance that outlines in detail when the city administrator is to provide the council with paperwork and how quickly he is to respond to council questions.
"Failure to comply with this policy shall be just cause for termination," the new ordinance said.
With Hall’s departure, along with Cleveland’s and Kenerly’s resignations, it leaves Hoschton with little experienced administrative leadership within the town. Council members Ledbetter and Shantwon Astin took office just last month, while council member Hope Weeks was elected in 2018.
It also appeared Dec. 14 that there’s some question on the council about the current public development director Justin Kilgore. During discussions about naming Kilgore as the elections supervisor for the March 24 election for the newly-vacated seats, Astin questioned why Kilgore was named for that position. The council also opted for Mitchell to negotiate a new garbage pickup bid instead of Kilgore.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its recent meeting, the council:
•voted to hold a March 24 special election to fill Cleveland’s and Kenerly’s vacated seats. The qualifying fee for Cleveland’s council seat is $18, while the fee for the mayor’s seat is $27. Qualifying will be from Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. through Feb. 5 at 4:30 p.m.
•discussed its garbage contract, which was recently awarded to Waste Pro. The company later said it did not plan to move forward with the contract. The council authorized Mitchell to negotiate and finalize the contract with the town's second choice, White Oak.
•discussed getting city-issued devices for council members. The council agreed to do research on the issue.
•tabled a decision on naming a city clerk.
