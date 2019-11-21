The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is planning “Christmas with a Cop” to help provide needy children with a good Christmas.
“Our goal is to be able to give 15 less fortunate children a minimum of $200 each to purchase gifts for their family and themselves,” said organizers. “Each child will be paired with one of our local law enforcement officers for a fun morning of shopping and an opportunity for them to build a positive relationship with their officer.”
Organizers said they exceeded their goal last year.
“We know this year with the help of our local businesses and our gracious citizens of Madison County, we can do that again,” officials said.
A Christmas tree will again be placed in the lobby of the sheriff’s office. Any members who would like to make a donation to the “Christmas with a Cop” event can stop by the office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. An ornament will be placed on the tree as a symbol of your donation.
Those who are unable to visit the sheriff’s office can mail donations to “Christmas with a Cop” c/o Madison County Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 65, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
“Regardless of how big or how small, every donation will help make a child’s Christmas brighter this year,” organizers said.
