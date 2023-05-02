Six Jackson County High School soccer players were named to the 8-AAAAAA all-region teams.
The girls’ program boasted two Players of the Year — Siena Berthold, who was named Goal Keeper of the Year, and Rhianna Lovejoy, who was named Defender of the Year.
GIRLS' TEAM
•Siena Berthold, first team, goal keeper
•Rhianna Lovejoy, first team, defender
•Kennedy Habeeb, first team, midfielder
•Reagan Wooten, first team, forward
BOYS' TEAM
•Blake Martin, first team, defender
•Alen Kalac, second team, midfielder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.