Local officials are waiting an upcoming ruling by the International Trade Commission over a patent lawsuit against SK Battery, a decision that could affect the firm's plans to manufacture electric vehicle batteries at two Commerce facilities currently under construction.
The ITC is expected to rule on the patent case Oct. 26.
LG Chem, a rival battery manufacturer, filed the case in 2019 alleging SK stole trade secrets involving its A7 battery cell. LG Chem claims the innovative cells were used in batteries sold to Chrysler as early as 2013, according to a story in the Korea JoongAng Daily newspaper (both firms are headquartered in Korea.)
In addition to the trade secrets issue, LG Chem also alleges that SK destroyed evidence of its misdeeds by erasing emails after the ITC judge ordered a forensic inspection of SK's computer system.
The ITC has earlier signaled it would side with LG Chem in the suit. That position got a boost last month when the ITC's Office of Unfair Import Investigations submitted a report to the judge backing LG Chem's position.
The Oct. 26 ruling may not be the final say in the case. Part of the ruling may also take place in 2021, according to the JoongAng newspaper report.
There had been some hope that the two battery firms would reach a settlement on the issue before an ITC ruling, but according to the Korean-based Yonhap News Agency, that appears to be unlikely before Oct. 26.
"(It) appear unlikely to produce a breakthrough in their high-stakes trade secret case over EV batteries ahead of next week's final ruling in the United States, industry officials said Monday," according to the news agency.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR COMMERCE
What all this means for Commerce and Jackson County is still unclear, but industry officials believe a ruling against SK could disrupt its plans to produce EV batteries in Commerce.
LG Chem is asking the ITC to sanction SK by not allowing it to import key machinery it would need to manufacture the batteries.
"The (SK) official said SK Innovation could have difficulties in running its EV battery plants being built in the U.S. state of Georgia if the company loses the trade secret case," according to a Yonhap News Agency article.
SK batteries are slated to be use in a new SUV by Volkswagen being built in Chattanooga, Tenn.
As the ITC decision looms, state and local officials are pushing back by saying the Commerce facilities should be allowed to operate due to the 2,600 jobs it will create in the Northeast Georgia region.
