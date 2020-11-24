Jefferson’s Gene Cathcart has been a football coach for nearly 30 years. But what he witnessed Friday night was a first.
Kam Robinson returned three punts for touchdowns — likely a school record — against Madison County, and for good measure, scored a fourth touchdown on a 59-yard run off an option pitch. The senior finished with 326 all-purpose yards.
“I’ve never seen — nor heard — of a player having a three-punt return and then one very-lengthy (touchdown-run) night,” Cathcart said.
Three house calls for a punt returner is certainly rare.
Teams have generally attempted to punt the ball away from the speedy Robinson, but Madison County chose to kick to him. The result was returns of 60, 57 and 88 yards for touchdowns as Jefferson routed the Red Raiders 47-0 to complete a 10-0 regular season.
“It felt good,” Robinson said. “I was surprised after the first one that they didn’t kick it out of bounds or something. But I just had to take my opportunities and keep returning it for the offense to get a better position.”
Robinson, who returned to football back during his junior year after a season off, has become a “known commodity,” according to Cathcart, as one of the top cover corners and punt returners in the state. Already a standout basketball player, Robinson earned all-region football honors last year, as well as all-state honorable mention recognition.
Robinson said he enjoys his role on special teams.
“I love punt returns,” he said. “By the time you get it, you’ve just got to go, take off. It’s like a full sprint. It’s exiting.
He’s added another duty as well. After establishing himself as a standout on defense and special teams last year, Robinson approached Jefferson coaches about playing offense this fall. That’s gone well, too.
Robinson has proved plenty explosive with his spot opportunities as a Dragon wing back, running for 108 yards on eight carries — an average of 13.5 yards per attempt — with two touchdowns.
“I thought I could help the offense out this year, give them more speed and more players on the offensive side to keep them fresh, to keep all of our wing backs fresh,” he said.
With Robinson putting together another stellar year, his coach points one of the major keys to his success.
“One thing about Kam that doesn’t get discussed is how hard he works in the weight room,” Cathcart said. “He might not be the biggest guy size-wise, but he’s tremendously strong and a physical player.”
In fact, using a strength index — factoring in a person’s size compared to what they lift — Robinson is likely one of the top one or two strongest players on the Dragon roster, according to Cathcart.
Robinson looks to play at the next level with offers from the University of Alabama-Birmingham and Concordia University Chicago and interest from some Southern Conference schools. But he hopes to have a few more high school football games left to play, too.
Robinson helped lead the Dragon basketball team to the state finals in March and is excited about the postseason prospects for this year’s Dragon football team, which is beating opponents by an average of 35.5 points this year.
“I think we’ve got a good opportunity to make a good, long run to the state championship,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing.”
If the Dragons do advance far in the playoff bracket, they’ll need Robinson’s talents to help cover some of the receivers they’ll likely face. And some of his punt returns wouldn’t hurt either.
“He’s just so valuable in so many ways to our team,” Cathcart said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.