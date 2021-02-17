The Winder-Barrow boys' soccer team got its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA schedule off to a strong start Tuesday, Feb. 16, blanking Lanier 4-0 at home.
The Bulldoggs (2-1-1, 1-0 region) picked up their second straight victory on goals from Chance Barrow, Jason Lopez, Efrain Alverado and Connor Giddens. Aaron Diaz had assists on all four of the goals.
In the girls' match Tuesday, Winder-Barrow lost 3-1, dropping to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in region play. Freshman Victoria Guzman had the lone goal for the Lady Bulldoggs late in the first half.
Both Winder-Barrow teams will be back in action Friday, Feb. 19, when they host Cherokee Bluff, starting with the girls at 5:30 p.m. They will resume region play Tuesday, Feb. 23, at home against Buford.
In other local soccer action Tuesday, Apalachee's boys (2-2-1) tied Cherokee Bluff 4-4 at home, while the Lady Wildcats fell 7-0 to drop to 1-3. The AHS girls will travel to Flowery Branch on Friday for a non-region contest.
Both Apalachee teams will open Region 8-AAAAA play Tuesday at Greenbrier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.