The Apalachee softball team scored five times in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday, Aug. 18, to pull out a 7-3 win at Winder-Barrow in a back-and-forth contest.
After the Bulldoggs (2-2) grabbed a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth on Alyssa Bond’s two-run double, the Wildcats (3-2) responded in the seventh with a major two-out rally. Alyssa Willer led off with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, but she was thrown out at home trying to score on a Desiree Trudel base hit for the second out of the inning.
Tiyara Wingfield, though, followed with an RBI double to tie the game, and two more doubles by Madison Maney and Allona Norrell gave the Wildcats a 5-3 lead. After Hannah Sullivan was hit by a pitch, Whitney Darsey hit an RBI double and Makala Tatum reached on an error to bring in another run.
Willer then worked a scoreless seventh to put the finishing touches on a complete game. Emily Hall was saddled with the loss for Winder-Barrow and was charged with six of the seven runs in 6 2/3 innings of work.
Apalachee drew first blood in the third on an RBI double by Wingfield and extended its lead to 2-0 in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Tatum before the Bulldoggs got a run back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Hall.
Trudel led the Wildcats with three hits, while Sam Woody, Wingfield and Maney all had two hits apiece. Hall, Kendal Miller and Rylie Beddingfield had two hits each for the Bulldoggs.
Apalachee will be back in action Friday, Aug. 20, at Brookwood and will host Oconee County at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, before opening GHSA Region 8-AAAAA play 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at home against Eastside. Winder-Barrow will host Buford at 5 p.m. Thursday in its Region 8-AAAAAA opener and will host Habersham Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday in another region game.
