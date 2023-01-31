Jefferson High School:
Tennis- Home vs. Elbert County Feb. 2 @ 4 p.m
Basketball: Home vs. Heritage Feb. 3 @ 6 and 7:30 p.m
Wrestling: Lady Dragons Region at Stevens County
Traditional Region Tournament at home Feb. 4 @ 10 a.m
Swimming: GHSA State Meet at Georgia Tech @ 9 a.m
East Jackson Comprehensive High School:
Basketball: Away vs. Union County Feb. 3 @ 6 and 7:30 p.m
Wrestling: Lady Eagles Area Tournament at Stephens County @ 10 a.m. Feb. 4 Eagles Area Tournament at Union County
Commerce High School:
Basketball: Away vs. Elbert County Feb. 3 @ 6 and 7:30 p.m
Soccer: Away vs. Prince Avenue Feb. 3 @ 5:30 and 7:30 p.m
Wrestling: Traditional Area Tournament at CHS Feb. 4 @ 9 a.m
Jackson County High School:
Soccer: Varsity boys away vs. Greene County Feb. 1 @ 5:30 p.m Lady Panthers away vs. Loganville Feb. 2 @ 7:30 p.m Varsity girls and boys soccer vs. Lumpkin (at UNG-Dahlonega) Feb.4 @ 12 and 2 p.m
Swimming: GHSA State Meet at Georgia Tech @ 9 a.m
Basketball:
Wrestling: Traditional Region at North Forsyth Feb. 4 @ 9 a.m
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.