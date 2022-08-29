D87T7650.jpg

The Jackson County volleyball team is now 15-1 on the year after beating host Brookwood, West Oak (S.C.), Locust Grove and Parkview in a Saturday (Aug. 28) tournament. The Panthers have won six straight matches since suffering their first loss on the year on Aug. 23 against North Forsyth. Paisley Gillespie leads the Panthers with 122 kills, followed by Ruthie Fowler with 109. Sydney McCutcheon has a team-best 245 assists on the year, while Cadence Thao is the team’s digs leader with 101. Siena Berthold has a team-best 11 blocks …. The Jackson County softball team is 2-4 now after a weekend tournament during which it beat Oconee County 6-2 and lost to Vidalia 5-3. Reaghan Thompson, who is hitting .429, went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the win over the Warriors. She also went 2-for-3 in the loss to Vidalia. Maegan Brownlee threw six innings with 10 strikeouts in the victory over Oconee County … The Class 7A No. 5-ranked Mill Creek football team remained undefeated on the season trouncing Norcross 49-17 Friday (Aug. 26). Hayden Clark went 22-of-37 for 262 yards passing and three touchdowns, while Cameron Robinson ran for 150 yards on 15 carries. Caleb Downs, a five-star prospect at safety and an Alabama commit, caught a 12-yard touchdown pass …  … The Mill Creek volleyball team improved to 8-5 after wins over Dacula, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy and Oconee County Saturday. The Hawks did not drop a set in any of those matches … The Mill Creek softball team grabbed a pair of wins last week, blasting Grayson 10-5 on Aug. 24 and Central Gwinnett 16-0 on Aug. 25, to improve to 8-3. Olivia Shaw was hitting .522 with three home runs through the first five games of the season … Freshman Lauren Rule was batting .529 with two home runs through the first six games of the year for the Cherokee Bluff softball teamLuke Kalarickal paced the Mill Creek boys' cross country team with a top-10 finish at the Providence Cross Country Invitational Saturday (Aug. 27) in Charlotte, N.C.,, running a 16:00. The boys’ team finished fifth.

