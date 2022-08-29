The Jackson County volleyball team is now 15-1 on the year after beating host Brookwood, West Oak (S.C.), Locust Grove and Parkview in a Saturday (Aug. 28) tournament. The Panthers have won six straight matches since suffering their first loss on the year on Aug. 23 against North Forsyth. Paisley Gillespie leads the Panthers with 122 kills, followed by Ruthie Fowler with 109. Sydney McCutcheon has a team-best 245 assists on the year, while Cadence Thao is the team’s digs leader with 101. Siena Berthold has a team-best 11 blocks …. The Jackson County softball team is 2-4 now after a weekend tournament during which it beat Oconee County 6-2 and lost to Vidalia 5-3. Reaghan Thompson, who is hitting .429, went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the win over the Warriors. She also went 2-for-3 in the loss to Vidalia. Maegan Brownlee threw six innings with 10 strikeouts in the victory over Oconee County … The Class 7A No. 5-ranked Mill Creek football team remained undefeated on the season trouncing Norcross 49-17 Friday (Aug. 26). Hayden Clark went 22-of-37 for 262 yards passing and three touchdowns, while Cameron Robinson ran for 150 yards on 15 carries. Caleb Downs, a five-star prospect at safety and an Alabama commit, caught a 12-yard touchdown pass … … The Mill Creek volleyball team improved to 8-5 after wins over Dacula, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy and Oconee County Saturday. The Hawks did not drop a set in any of those matches … The Mill Creek softball team grabbed a pair of wins last week, blasting Grayson 10-5 on Aug. 24 and Central Gwinnett 16-0 on Aug. 25, to improve to 8-3. Olivia Shaw was hitting .522 with three home runs through the first five games of the season … Freshman Lauren Rule was batting .529 with two home runs through the first six games of the year for the Cherokee Bluff softball team … Luke Kalarickal paced the Mill Creek boys' cross country team with a top-10 finish at the Providence Cross Country Invitational Saturday (Aug. 27) in Charlotte, N.C.,, running a 16:00. The boys’ team finished fifth.
Ben Munro
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Sports round-up
- Fulton judge orders Kemp to testify in probe of Trump’s election interference
- Possible bomb threat reported at Jefferson warehouse
- Physical domestic dispute reported at a Commerce business
- ALTMAN: Jodi Picoult’s latest book a moving story with a major twist
- Angel Ride to benefit Pickard set Oct. 15
Latest Sports
- Cross country competes at Lamar Murphy Park; next up Sept. 10 in Carrollton
- Lady Leopards take wins over Franklin, Pace Academy, Ware
- Red Raiders on short end of shootout vs. Elbert
- Wildcats fall to 0-2 after 20-13 home loss to Black Knights
- FOOTBALL: Panther defense leads the way in 22-7 win over Duluth
- Lady Wildcats softball off to 9-2 start
Most Popular
Articles
- Dixon resigns as MCHS principal
- Suspect arrested in deadly hit and run
- Man arrested after not reporting girlfriend's death, moving body
- Winder man flees police in handcuffs during arrest
- 'Hero husband': Maysville man still in hospital following July shooting
- Commerce planners table action on SK lodging proposal
- Recent arrests made around the county
- Armed robbery reported in Colbert
- UPDATE: Deadly hit and run on Hwy. 211 under investigation
- Woman charged after missing juvenile found
Images
Commented
- LETTER: Thankful for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Bill (3)
- Winder revitalizes nature trail along Cedar Creek (2)
- Topo study proves positive for Seagraves Lake (2)
- MITCHAM: The dollar and an Uber ride (1)
- MITCHAM: The population picture (1)
- BOC approves 344-lot subdivision on City Pond Road (1)
- LETTER: Ginn should be censured for sharing bidder’s info (1)
- 'Hero husband': Maysville man still in hospital following July shooting (1)
- Man’s vehicle stolen during trip to convenience store (1)
- MITCHAM: The brain on rural roads vs. the interstate (1)
- A regional water supply? IDA discusses joining forces with neighboring agencies (1)
- BOC awards water contract; bid process draws debate (1)
- BUFFINGTON: Taxes up because we demand more from local governments (1)
- SNELLING: Papa – Walter E. Whitehead (1)
- Challenges loom in push for EV charging stations in Georgia (1)
- LETTER: Commissioners reject minority participation (1)
- BCSS to receive Economic Development Partnership designation (1)
- LETTER: Air monitoring data shows elevated particulate matter around GRP (1)
- Three major subdivisions on county planning board's Aug. 18 agenda (1)
- BUFFINGTON: Maybe it really is a cult (1)
- LETTER: Which side do you believe is more concerned about affordable health care? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.