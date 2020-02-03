BASKETBALL
Commerce
•Hosting boys’ and girls’ region tournament through Saturday (Feb. 8)
East Jackson
•Region tournament at Emmanuel College (boys and girls) through Saturday (Feb. 8)
Jackson Co.
•Region tournament at Emmanuel College (boys and girls) through Saturday (Feb. 8)
Jefferson
•Region tournament at Emmanuel College (boys and girls) through Saturday (Feb. 8)
BASEBALL
Commerce
•at East Jackson, Monday (Feb. 10), 5:30 p.m.
East Jackson
•vs. Commerce at home, Monday (Feb. 10), 5:30 p.m.
Jackson Co.
•vs. Apalachee at home, Monday (Feb. 10), 5:55 p.m.
Jefferson
•at Woodward Academy, Monday (Feb. 10), 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Commerce
•at Drew Charter, Wednesday (Feb. 5), girls 5 p.m. / boys 7 p.m.
Jackson Co.
•vs. Apalachee at home, Friday (Feb. 7), girls 5:30 p.m. / boys 7:30 p.m.
•vs. Madison Co at home, Tuesday (Feb. 11), girls 5:30 p.m. / boys 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson
•vs. Habersham Central at home, Tuesday (Feb. 11), girls 5:30 p.m. / boys 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Commerce
•at state swimming/diving meet at Georgia Tech, Friday-Saturday (Feb. 6-8)
East Jackson
•at state swimming/diving meet at Georgia Tech, Friday-Saturday (Feb. 6-8)
Jackson Co.
•at state swimming/diving meet at Georgia Tech, Friday-Saturday (Feb. 6-8)
Jefferson
•at state swimming/diving meet at Georgia Tech, Friday-Saturday (Feb. 6-8)
TENNIS
Jefferson
•vs. Collins Hill at home, Thursday (Feb. 6), boys and girls, 4 p.m.
•at Elbert Co., Tuesday (Feb. 11), boys and girls, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Commerce
•at traditional state sectionals at Strong Rock Christian, Friday, 5:30 p.m. / Saturday, 1:45 p.m. (Feb. 7-8)
East Jackson
•at traditional state sectionals at Pike County, Friday, noon (starting with girls) / Saturday, 9:15 a.m. (Feb. 7-8)
Jackson Co.
•at traditional state sectionals at Pike County, Friday, noon (starting with girls) / Saturday, 9:15 a.m. (Feb. 7-8)
Jefferson
•at traditional state sectionals at Pike County, Friday, noon (starting with girls) / Saturday, 9:15 a.m. (Feb. 7-8)
