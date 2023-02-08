Over the weekend, a group of Leopard Wrestlers traveled to Union County for the 8AA Traditional Area tournament, where 13 Leopards qualified for Sectionals.

“We didn’t wrestle our best, but fortunately we have another week to mentally prepare,” Coach Kasey Hanley said. “I believe that, for the most part, we didn’t come out as aggressive as we needed to. But we know their potential, we just have to help them see it.”

