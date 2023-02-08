Over the weekend, a group of Leopard Wrestlers traveled to Union County for the 8AA Traditional Area tournament, where 13 Leopards qualified for Sectionals.
“We didn’t wrestle our best, but fortunately we have another week to mentally prepare,” Coach Kasey Hanley said. “I believe that, for the most part, we didn’t come out as aggressive as we needed to. But we know their potential, we just have to help them see it.”
The wrestlers moving forward include:
●Xander Ledford (106): 2nd in Area
●CJ Maynard (113): 2nd in Area
●Angel Cruz (120): 1st in Area
●Danny Evans (126): 3rd in Area
●Case Hanley (132): 3rd in Area
●Elijah Mullins (138): 2nd in Area
●Jordan Myers (144): 3rd in Area
●Kellon Walley (157): 2nd in Area
●Davian Knox (165): 3rd in Area
●Isaac Cantrell (175): 4h in Area
●Christian Holcombe (190): 2nd in Area
●Mason Dodd (215): 2nd in Area
●Robert Walker (285): 2nd in Area
The Leopard Wrestlers will be traveling to Putnam County this Saturday, Feb 11, to compete in the AA Sectional tournament to determine who will be moving on to the State Tradition at the Macon Centreplex on Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.