After an abrupt end to last year's season, the Banks County baseball team is back on the field and ready to make up for the lost time. Coach Payton Hart, who returns as head coach in his 4th season, is extremely excited to start the season and has high expectations for his team.
"Our biggest expectation for this year is to compete for the Region 8AA championship and hopefully win it - if so, it will be the first time in 48 years," he said. "But we also have the expectation that our guys compete in every game we play this season, regardless if it counts for region or not."
Hart, who played at Kennesaw State, knows what it takes for his team to be successful, and the team's motto "Don't Flinch." describes the teams' philosophy perfectly.
"It means that we don't back down, and we rally through adversity together," the coach said.
With last year's season ending so quick, the team has done just that.
"Last year was tough for our program," he said. "We felt that we had some of the best talents that we have had in our program and that we were turning the corner as far as where our program had come and where we needed to be. We had won 6 games in a row and were building momentum for the rest of the season. It was unfortunate, and I hate it for those seniors, but I hate it just as much for the rest of our kids, our coaches, and our community. It could have been a very special season."
Hart describes one of his favorite memories that he believes changed the trajectory of the program.
"During the season of 2019, we were down to our last out vs. a good Union County team in the 10th inning of a 1-0 ballgame," Hart said. "They had just taken the lead. Tripp Williams hit an rbi triple and then scored on a wild throw to win the game. I think that just showed our guys the importance of persevering and playing until the last out. We went on to compete for the region championship that year and went back to the playoffs for the first time in three years."
Hart believes that moment is a precursor to how special this year's team can be.
Key Returners for the Leopards include: (Seniors) Ty Burchett (P/INF), Clay Angel (UTL), Jonathon Moon (INF), Wyatt Whitfield (OF), Nolan Hill (INF/P), Carter Stroud (OF) - Juniors: Bowen Roberts (UTL), Tripp Williams (P/OF), Cade Herrin (C/OF), and Roman Haynes (P/OF)
Key newcomers include: Cam Davis (P/INF), Blake Holcomb (P/INF), Nolan Angel (UTL)
Designated games for the season include:
•Feb. 27, Senior Night at Banks County vs. Commerce.
•March 9, Veterans Night at Banks County vs. Rabun County. All veterans get in free and will be recognized before the first pitch.
With a foundation of memories, loaded players, and coaching staff, Derrick Davis, Dylan Charles, and Eli Cooper, the team has all the makings of a season that can make a deep run toward the state title. The first official game of the season is Feb. 16 against Madison County at Leopard field.
