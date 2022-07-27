APALACHEE
Aug. 19 - AWAY - Winder-Barrow
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Aug. 19 - AWAY - Winder-Barrow
Sept. 2 – AWAY – Hart County
Sept. 9 – HOME- Loganville
Sept. 16 – HOME – Gainesville
Sept. 23 – HOME – Jackson County
Sept. 30 – AWAY – Shiloh
Oct. 14 – AWAY – Lanier
Oct. 28 – AWAY – Habersham Central
Nov. 4 – HOME - North Forsyth
Aug. 19 – HOME – Apalachee
Aug. 26 – HOME – M.L. King
Sept. 2 – HOME – Salem
Sept. 9 – AWAY – Peachtree Ridge
Sept. 16 – AWAY – Loganville
Sept. 30 – AWAY- Jefferson
Oct. 7 – HOME –Flowery Branch
Oct. 28 – AWAY – Heritage
Oct. 29 – AWAY – Eastside
Nov. 4 – HOME – Clarke Central
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.