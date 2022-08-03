BCA boys basketball team at Covenant for summer camp

Bethlehem Christian Academy's boys basketball team traveled to  Lookout Mountain to attend summer camp at Covenant College.

The summertime is essential for championship-winning basketball teams, which is where Bethlehem Christian Academy’s (BCA), varsity boys team has its sights this upcoming season as they look to develop the program into a state playoff-contending unit.

Following the Knights’ Elite Eight appearance in last year’s state playoffs, the team is returning with all but one player from that playoff squad. As such, the team is focused on building chemistry during the offseason, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

