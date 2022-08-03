The summertime is essential for championship-winning basketball teams, which is where Bethlehem Christian Academy’s (BCA), varsity boys team has its sights this upcoming season as they look to develop the program into a state playoff-contending unit.
Following the Knights’ Elite Eight appearance in last year’s state playoffs, the team is returning with all but one player from that playoff squad. As such, the team is focused on building chemistry during the offseason, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
What’s more, head coach Rusty Watson wants to work on getting out in transition and playing fast with intensity.
“I think we improved there big time,” Watson said. “I saw some guys that started this summer playing with a lot of confidence.”
“Our guys played with an intensity they didn’t play with last year and that I’ve never seen out of them, especially from some of our senior guys,” Watson added.
June contained the majority of the work for the Knights, which began with practice and workouts during the first week.
During the second week after hosting a kids camp, the Knights continued practices as usual.
The team also administered a joint practice with Westminster Christian Academy to prepare for the third week of June, which is the week the teams traveled to Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Ga. for a three-day camp for high school teams.
The teams stayed on the Covenant campus and played two games each day.
To conclude the camp, the teams competed in a final tournament. The Knights finished camp with a 4-2 winning record.
“It just was a great camp. We loved it up there,” Watson said.
“The kids had a great time and we played some really good basketball.”
The following week, BCA co-hosted the Ron Garren North Georgia Summer League. Winder-Barrow and Walnut Grove high schools also co-hosted the league.
During the summer league, the team played two games a day. Over the week, the Knights boasted a record of 5-3, celebrating wins over Region 4A’s North Oconee and other larger schools in the area.
“We hung with the big boys that we played against and beat some of them,” Watson said.
Watson also noted the increased intensity as one of the determining factors in some of those big wins, including a win in a back-and-forth, playoff-atmospheric affair against Seckinger.
For all of the hard work the Knights put in throughout June, they were able to relax the first week of July for Dead Week. Moving forward, the Knights will continue to host open gyms.
Prior to the start of basketball season , the next major step for the Knights lies in a potential enrollment in a fall league based in Suwanee, although it hasn't been confirmed yet. Coaches hope participating in a fall league would provide an opportunity for the Knights to continue developing chemistry while basketball gears up to return this winter.
