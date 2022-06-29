Imagine coaching high school football one day, and the next day, laying in a hospital bed preparing for a potentially life-threatening brain surgery.
That was the reality faced by Apalachee High School’s (AHS) head football coach, Tony Lotti, who had surgery to remove two tumors from his brain May 5.
Since the surgery, he’s had two post-surgery procedures and is scheduled for another one in the coming weeks.
While Lotti struggles with fatigue and headaches during his recovery, his brother Mark and the rest of the family remain “very optimistic” about his progress.
When the news broke to Lotti’s loved ones about the surgery, Mark described the initial overarching feeling as “upsetting.”
Regardless, his family knew Tony was scared, so they rallied around him through the difficult time.
Despite his fear, Lotti saw his hardship as an opportunity to teach and empower others.
“Tony’s a little different than most people,” Mark said.
“Of course he was scared, no joke about that, but he tries to make everything a life lesson”
Even when he found out he needed surgery, Mark said, “there was something to be taught about not giving up.”
These teaching moments are known as “Coach Lotti-isms,” he said.
Lotti had been struggling with headaches and vision loss since the 2021 football season, symptoms indicative of a larger-scale issue.
However, doctors struggled to diagnose the source of the issue as the results of his blood tests varied and his blood pressure fluctuated from extremely low to extremely high.
The first source of optimism for the family came from “the power of prayer,” said Mark, as social media engagement came in from all over the country in addition to the local community, including friends and coaches.
According to Wildcats offensive coordinator David Seawright, Lotti received an abundance of cards, gifts and messages from his team staff, players and the community as a whole.
“He’s impacted a lot of people, from our coaches, from our players and from our school,” Seawright said.
“I’ve had a lot of kids coming to me asking how he’s doing. He’s definitely missed.”
“We’re looking forward to having him back,” said Seawright.
Until his June 28 return to summer workouts, Lotti was recovering at home, receiving love and well-wishes from the community, as well as enjoying the occasional Taco Bell party pack as a treat from Mark. The goal was for Lotti to return to coaching sometime this summer, likely towards the end of summer workouts, according to his doctors.
Those who know him, aren’t surprised by his speedy recovery.
A “Coach Lotti-ism,” indeed.
