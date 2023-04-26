Apalachee was unable to overcome Pope in the first round of the 6A playoffs. The Wildcats won the first game Saturday, but lost the second half of the doubleheader on the first day and the tiebreaker on Monday.
In the first game on Saturday, the Wildcats came away with the 6-4 win after taking the lead in the fifth inning.
Entering the fifth tied 3-3, Apalachee scored two runs in the inning. The first came when Colin Hedges hit a groundball on a 2-1 count and scored junior Traver Park after an error. Shortly after, senior shortstop Zack Bowman singled to send Hedges across the plate.
The Wildcats extended their lead to 6-3 in the top of the seventh when Bowman hit a home-run fly ball to right field on a 1-1 count.
The Greyhounds attempted to come back from there, scoring their own run in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats escaped with the first win.
Park scored three runs, while Hedges scored two of his own to lead Apalachee to the victory. Bowman also had two RBIs to go along with his game-clinching home run in the seventh.
Junior Nate Valles was the winning pitcher for Apalachee. The righthander pitched all seven innings, allowing ten hits and four runs while striking out five and walking one.
However, the Wildcats wouldn’t have the same luck in the back half of Saturday’s doubleheader, as the Greyhounds won 18-2 in convincing fashion.
Pope carried a 5-2 lead into the fifth inning before running away with the game in the fifth and sixth, leading to a mercy rule win. The Greyhounds scored five runs in the fifth and eight more in the sixth.
Apalachee started the game hot when junior Judah Powell continued his hot streak from the plate with another solo homer to take the early 1-0 lead. Though, Pope responded with four runs in the second.
After Pope scored another run in the top of the fourth, Apalachee answered with one of their own as senior Koby Sellers got across home.
Powell was on the mound for the Wildcats. The righty lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits and eight runs while striking out two and walking one. Jacob Abner and Gray Emmett entered the game as relief, throwing 1 ⅔ innings respectively.
Bowman, Park, Powell and Kade Greeson all had one hit to lead Apalachee from the plate.
Meanwhile, Pope tallied 14 hits total with three of their batters coming away with multiple hits. One went 4-for-4 from the plate.
Apalachee was unable to bounce back Monday, taking the 12-2 season-ending loss on the road.
The game was closely contested through four innings, as Pope only led 4-2 headed into the fifth. However, Apalachee would suffer a similar fate as the second game, giving up a series of runs in the fifth and sixth, which resulted in another mercy rule loss. Pope scored three runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth.
Junior Jacob Harrison was on the mound for Apalachee in the tiebreaker. The pitcher surrendered six runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking one. Park threw one inning out of the bullpen in relief.
Bowman, Powell and Chase Carter each managed one hit to lead the Wildcats. Park and Valles were responsible for Apalachee two runs, though that didn’t prove to be enough to continue the Wildcats’ season.
Pope racked up nine hits in the game with three different hitters coming away with multiple hits individually.
