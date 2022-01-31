Apalachee boys dominated Johnson on Friday (Jan. 28) night at home with a blowout 72-15 win.
Nate Valles and Tavian Brooks led the team with 11 points each, both scoring two three-point shots a piece. Tushyne Johnson also had two three-point shots and followed closely behind Valles and Brooks, scoring 10 total points for the team.
“It’s been a minute since we’ve been in the win column and getting everybody to contribute today was really important for us,” said head coach Ty Rowland. “We’ve lost so many close games that this was an important opportunity to jump on a team from the start, get a lead that was comfortable and then see success from everybody."
Rowland hopes this win will push the team in the right direction as it goes into the final two weeks of the regular season.
On Tuesday (Feb. 1), the Wildcats play a tough competitor at Greenbrier in Augusta. According to Rowland, it’s a tough place to play because it’s over two hours away on a bus on a school night, so it’s tough to maintain that momentum.
“It’s pretty much us versus the world because we’re not going to have fans,” he said.
Earlier this season, the Wildcats lost to Greenbrier in a game the team felt it should have won.
“We were up by three with a minute and 20 seconds left and lost by two basically at the buzzer with like one second to go,” he said.
The team has had several games this season where it couldn’t hold on to leads. However, Rowland said this particular group is an optimistic one.
“All year, we always focus on trying to play our best basketball in February and we’re right there, like super close,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.