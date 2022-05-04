- Thomas Ouma – 110 meter hurdles (1st – 15.68); 300 meter hurdles (1st – 41.20)
- Alyssa Willer – 300 meter hurdles (1st – 46.40); 100 meter hurdles (2nd – 16.95)
- Mason Griffiths – discus (1st – 137-07.00)
- Neely Rogan – discus (1st – 128-00.00); Neely Rogan – shotput (3rd – 33-09.00)
- Julian Jean-Louis – 110 meter hurdles (2nd – 16.61)
- Even White – 110 meter hurdles (3rd – 17.16)
- Luke Sigman – 800 meter run (3rd – 2:05.26)
- Tavion Brooks – 200 meter sprint (3rd – 22.98); Tavion Brooks – 100 meter sprint (4th – 11.20)
- Averie Akin – 3200 meter run (3rd – 12:30.25); Averie Akin – 1600 meter run (4th – 5:42.19)
- Whitney Darsey – discus (3rd – 96-07.00)
- Janiya Daniel – long jump (3rd – 16-04.00)
- Deven White – 300 meter hurdles (4th – 43.50)
- Keaton Allen – shotput (4th – 43-08.00)
- Tatyana Denis – high jump (4th – 4-10.00)
- Lamyah Rodriguez – 400 meter sprint (5th – 1:01.92)
- Boys 4 x 100 meter relay (1st – 42.47)
- Boys 4 x 200 meter relay (1st – 1:30.32)
- Boys 4 x 400 meter relay (5th – 3:42.42)
- Boys 4 x 800 meter run (3rd – 8:55.29)
- Girls 4 x 200 meter relay (4th – 1:47.20)
- Girls 4 x 400 meter relay (5th – 4:26.66)
- Girls 4 x 800 meter relay (2nd – 10:33.18)
Apalachee High School track and field results
Regi Huber
