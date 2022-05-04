AHS track 4x2 region champions

AHS track and field – Rashad Lyle, Tavion Brooks, head coach David Seawright, Edwin Ellis, Jeff Roberts 4x2 region champions.

 Submitted photo
  • Thomas Ouma – 110 meter hurdles (1st – 15.68); 300 meter hurdles (1st – 41.20)
  • Alyssa Willer – 300 meter hurdles (1st – 46.40); 100 meter hurdles (2nd – 16.95)
  • Mason Griffiths – discus (1st – 137-07.00)
  • Neely Rogan – discus (1st – 128-00.00); Neely Rogan – shotput (3rd – 33-09.00)
  • Julian Jean-Louis – 110 meter hurdles (2nd – 16.61)
  • Even White – 110 meter hurdles (3rd – 17.16)
  • Luke Sigman – 800 meter run (3rd – 2:05.26)
  • Tavion Brooks – 200 meter sprint (3rd – 22.98); Tavion Brooks – 100 meter sprint (4th – 11.20)
  • Averie Akin – 3200 meter run (3rd – 12:30.25); Averie Akin – 1600 meter run (4th – 5:42.19)
  • Whitney Darsey – discus (3rd – 96-07.00)
  • Janiya Daniel – long jump (3rd – 16-04.00)
  • Deven White – 300 meter hurdles (4th – 43.50)
  • Keaton Allen – shotput (4th – 43-08.00)
  • Tatyana Denis – high jump (4th – 4-10.00)
  • Lamyah Rodriguez – 400 meter sprint (5th – 1:01.92)
  • Boys 4 x 100 meter relay (1st – 42.47)
  • Boys 4 x 200 meter relay (1st – 1:30.32)
  • Boys 4 x 400 meter relay (5th – 3:42.42)
  • Boys 4 x 800 meter run (3rd – 8:55.29)
  • Girls 4 x 200 meter relay (4th – 1:47.20)
  • Girls 4 x 400 meter relay (5th – 4:26.66)
  • Girls 4 x 800 meter relay (2nd – 10:33.18)

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.