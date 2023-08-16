Former defensive coordinator Mike Hancock took over the head coaching reins for the Wildcats in 2023 with the hopes of maintaining the spirit of the ‘Chee going forward.
When it comes to Apalachee’s goals this season, Hancock said that the Wildcats want to be competitive this season after an underwhelming 2022 campaign.
“We haven’t won a game in 11 Friday nights,” Hancock said. “Our goal is to be competitive. We want to give ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter of every game. One of the things that we talked about as a staff and with our kids is focusing on us, not our opponent.”
“For us, we’re trying to stack good days on top of good days. There are going to be some bad days in there too, so we hope that our good days of practice outnumber our bad days. Then, when Friday nights roll around, we hope that we’ve stacked enough good days to handle our opponents.”
Even with the extra step-by-step goals, the end goal is the same: make the playoffs and win a region championship – as all teams wish to do.
“Our goal never changes: to make the state playoffs, win the region championship, and win a state championship,” Hancock said. “But, we also know where we’re at, and we’re a process. If we stack enough good days, worry about us, then hopefully in Week 10, we’re one of those four playoff seeds.”
In order to reach those high-end goals, Hancock said that the players need to continue to buy-in to the culture being established at Apalachee and to be “hungry” and not complacent in pursuit of success everyday.
Furthermore, the Wildcats want to focus on the fundamentals on the field. Hancock referenced the Patriots dynasty as an example of how important the fundamentals are as legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick focuses on the fundamentals, even at that high of a level.
“When a player gets into a game, they may forget the scheme itself, but the fundamentals that were constantly practiced (will be put to use still),” Hancock said. “Those are the things that we want our kids to have memory of.”
The Wildcats also work heavily on situational football, because the players “need to know what it means when it’s second-and-three on the field,” according to Hancock.
With those two aspects of football, Hancock said he has seen tremendous growth over the offseason out of his team. Even so, there is still some room for growth, as Hancock referenced a couple of times where mistakes were made during the scrimmage after getting a stop on third down on defense, resulting in an automatic first down.
“Are we where we need to be? No, but we’ve made a huge leap from where we were back in May,” Hancock said.
