The head coaching switch was the main focus around the county when it came to Apalachee’s coaching staff changes last offseason. However, new head coach Mike Hancock has preached the impact of the entire staff on Apalachee football from top to bottom.
According to senior linebacker Brett Sharp, one of the main differences between the 2022 and 2023 coaching staff is the intensity that they bring to practices.
For many on the team, including senior quarterback Howard Holloway, the impact of that intensity was felt immediately from the first day.
He learned that Hancock had become the head coach early in the morning, and when it was time for weight training class later in the afternoon, it was already different.
“(The coaches) were on it (intensity) that whole day into the rest of that year,” Holloway reflected. “So, I felt like that was like the first time that I was like, ‘Oh, snap. It's definitely about to change.’”
That level of intensity from the coaching staff was intentionally different, according to Hancock.
“I've always heard as an assistant coach that the team adopts the head coach’s personality and I just felt like my personality is different than maybe other people that I've worked for,” Hancock said. “When I look to hire people, I want to hire people with similar personalities, and I think we've done that.”
Hancock found coaches with a combination of coaching/playing experience and humility.
Nearly the entire coaching staff has some degree of coaching experience in the playoffs. Laron Scott, associate head coach and wide receivers coach, won a state championship coaching at Warner Robins, for example. Scott was also an All-American at Georgia Southern and played for the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints in the NFL.
Even with the accolades that the coaching staff boasts, the aforementioned humility outweighs even NFL experience.
“They understand it's a process, and they know you got to put in the work,” Hancock said. “But, the one thing about this group is there's not an ego on staff.”
Another significant aspect of this team for Hancock is the healthy mix between returning coaches and new coaches. Hancock said that, while there’s a preexisting connection between the returnees and the team, the relationship that has been fostered between the new coaches and the Wildcats has changed the dynamic.
“They care about kids, and that is the most important thing – has nothing to do football knowledge,” Hancock said.
That goes hand-in-hand with the continuity with the returning coaches. Holloway has been a beneficiary of that, even with the changes. While the offense is different than before, the connection between him and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jordan Rushing has helped ease Holloway into the game plan.
“The offense is a lot different – I feel like it's more complicated,” Holloway said. “But, it's a good complicated. It's a good challenge. I really like the offense.”
Apalachee hasn’t gotten off to a great start to the season so far, as they sit with a 0-4 record headed into region play. Hancock attributes that to playing “some good football teams.”
Another tough game is coming as AHS opens region play against undefeated No. 1 Gainesville, who it has never defeated (Maxpreps).
“We told our kids to be prepared to beat them, and that's what we're gonna do,” Hancock said. “Now, they’re good, yeah. But, we're gonna prepare to play them for 48 minutes and give them our best shot. Just like anybody else.”
Even though the season has been tough so far, the coaching staff has been focused on developing the program, because “it’s a process,” according to Hancock.
“Everybody is willing to work, willing to help, because they love it here,” Hancock said. “They want to help these kids succeed. It's not showing up on the field yet, but it shows up in that locker room.”
Apalachee Football Coaching Staff
Head Coach - Mike Hancock
Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach - Jordan Rushing
Coached multiple playoff teams
Coached multiple college players
Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach - Ricky Aspinwall
Coached in the semi-finals
Coached multiple college players
Assistant Head Coach/Inside Linebackers and Head Strength Coach - Matt Bradley
coached multiple playoff teams
Associate Head Coach/Wide Receivers Coach - Laron Scott
Won a state championship coaching at Warner Robins
All-American at Georgia Southern
Played for the NY Giants and New Orleans Saints
Special Teams Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach - Matt Rogers
Coached in the semi-finals
Coached multiple college players
Offensive Line Coach - Matt Riden
Considered one of the top OL coaches in Northeast Ga
Playoff experience
Running Backs Coach - Stephen Edwards
Coached in multiple playoff games
Played at UGA and West Georgia
Defensive Line Coach - John Worthy
Up and coming DL coach
Defensive Line Coach - Ryan Drake
Playoff experience
Tight Ends Coach - Andrew Howe
Played at Apalachee
Played at Point University
