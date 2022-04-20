Apalachee High School is hosting a camp this summer for ages six through the sixth grade.
The camp will hold boys' and girls' basketball, baseball and softball. Tentative plans for cheerleading are in the works, as well.
"Our kids camps are really focused on fundamentals and having fun," said athlete director Ralph Neeley.
"We know that all studies say kids that participate in extracurricular activities make better grades and have better attendance with less behavioral issues, so getting kids invested into something is just bettering our community."
"About two thirds of our kids give up sports by the age of 13 simply because they lose the love of it," he said. "So by having these kids camps, we hope they have a good time and enjoy themselves."
"We hope they fall in love with sports again."
To get involved with the summer sports camp you can contact Apalachee High School directly at (770) 586-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.