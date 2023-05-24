The Wildcats traveled to Dacula Friday night to take on the Falcons in a spring scrimmage. The game came down to the final possessions of the game and resulted in a 6-6 draw.

It was a defensive showdown between the two teams as they jockeyed for momentum throughout the game. The first five possessions of the contest resulted in turnovers (3) or punts.

