The Wildcats hosted the Regionals for Region 8-6A last week and placed in a number of categories.
Apalachee placed second in the Girls 4x800 meter relay event with a time of 10:38.56. The Wildcats also placed third in the Girls 4x400 meter relay event with a time of 4:19.84 . The Boys 4x200 meter event team placed fourth with a time of 1:33.78
Other Wildcats placed individually in certain events.
The Lady Wildcats shined in the field events as Tatyana Dennis placed first and Abigail Verne placed second in the High Jump event with a marks of 4-10. Also, Neely Rogan placed first in both the Shot Put event with a mark of 39-0.50 and the Discus event with a mark of 131-9.
Also, Samuel Massei placed first in the Pole Vault event with a mark of 13-0.
Others who placed are as follows:
Girls Individual Track Events:
Averie Akin placed second in the 3200 meter event (12:09.48)
Alyssa Willer placed second in the 300 meter Hurdles (45.92)
Alyssa placed third in the 100 meter Hurdles event (15.91)
Akin placed fifth in the 1600 meter event (5:38.01)
Boys Individual Track Events:
Thomas Ouma placed fourth in the 110 meter Hurdles event (15.68)
Favian Williford placed fourth in the 100 meter event (11.29)
Anthony Lyle placed fifth in the 100 meter event (11.32)
Boys Individual Field Events:
Mason Griffiths placed second in the Discus event (146-4)
Maddox West placed third in the Discus event (142-11)
Tyler Ferro placed third in the Shot Put event (43-9)
Keaton Allen placed fourth in the Shot Put event (42-9.25)
Anthony Lyle placed fourth Long Jump event (20-3.75)
Trey Newton placed fifth in the Long Jump event (19-6.50)
