The Wildcats hosted the Regionals for Region 8-6A last week and placed in a number of categories.

Apalachee placed second in the Girls 4x800 meter relay event with a time of 10:38.56. The Wildcats also placed third in the Girls 4x400 meter relay event with a time of 4:19.84 . The Boys 4x200 meter event team placed fourth with a time of 1:33.78

